Department of Justice urged to reopen investigation into police killing of Terence Crutcher

Five years after the killing of Terence Crutcher by Tulsa police, the Terence Crutcher Foundation, in partnership with Human Rights Watch and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc., will hold a news conference on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST.

The group will announce a national coalition’s formal request for the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) to reopen and evaluate its investigation into the fatal shooting.

The news conference will be held at the Washington, D.C. headquarters of civil rights attorney and co-counsel Ben Crump, and will also be livestreamed by the Black Wall Street Times.

Sister seeks new investigation into killing of brother, Terence Sr.

September 16 marks five years since Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby fatally shot Terence Crutcher, a 40-year-old Black father who was unarmed.

The police killing drew national condemnation and sparked an investigation by Human Rights Watch into policing in Tulsa.

Nevertheless, on March 1, 2019, the DOJ under the Trump administration announced that it would not file charges against Shelby in connection with the shooting.

The Crutcher family, which has concerns regarding the integrity and independence of the DOJ’s review and the abrupt ending of its investigation, is requesting that the DOJ take action by conducting a full and thorough evaluation.

Speakers at Thursday’s press conference include:

Tiffany Crutcher , founder and executive director of the Terence Crutcher Foundation

, founder and executive director of the Terence Crutcher Foundation Ben Crump , civil rights attorney and co-counsel

, civil rights attorney and co-counsel Damario Solomon-Simmons , lead counsel for the Crutcher family

, lead counsel for the Crutcher family Sherrilyn Ifill , president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Educational Fund, Inc.

, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Educational Fund, Inc. Nicole Austin-Hillery, executive director of the US Program at Human Rights Watch

Dr. Tiffany Crutcher has never faltered in the fight for justice for her brother and other families irrevocably harmed by trigger-happy police officers.

“God’s going to get the glory out of my life,” the late Terence Crutcher Sr. told his family shortly before his death.