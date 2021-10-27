Education

Meet Ashley M. Jones, Alabama’s new poet laureate

by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
alabama poet laureate ashley m jones
Ashley Jones, in downtown Birmingham's Railroad Park, with her most recently published book, REPARATIONS NOW! (Amarr Croskey, For The Birmingham Times)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
LinkedIn

Alabama’s newest poet laureate is Ashley M. Jones, an unapologetic Black woman who writes searingly on race and history. Ms. Jones, 31, whose most recent collection is entitled “Reparations Now!” is also the youngest poet ever chosen for the state’s honor.

Born in Birmingham, Ms. Jones finds inspiration from Alabama’s history, and has written extensively about Black men and women who were enslaved in the Deep South. While her work is contemporary in nature, she does not shy away from topics based on Alabama’s shameful history of white supremacy and racism. 

And while her work may cause some discomfort to readers, her writing also evokes the kind of stirring emotions often found in an award-winning artist. “Jones is already an ambassador of poetry for the state and will elevate the visibility of all Alabama writers, including those who have been underrepresented in the state’s literary history,” wrote the Alabama poet laureate selection committee in their decision to honor Ms. Jones, which was unanimous. 

Alabama torn on how to teach about racism

Still, Ms. Jones is a curious choice for a state that recently banned Critical Race Theory from being taught in classrooms. Her poetry touches on many of the manifestations of racism and white supremacy that schools are no longer allowed to discuss for fear of upsetting White parents and school boards. 

But Ms. Jones does not concern herself with what school boards think, instead focusing on the experience of Black communities across the country. “When we really look at the day-to-day lives of people of color in America, there hasn’t been this sweeping change that we like to pretend that we’ve had,” she said in an interview with The New York Times.

And while Ms. Jones briefly left Alabama for graduate school in Florida, she soon returned home after feeling something was missing in her life.

“The biggest thing that I learned moving away is that love is a complete word. It’s not just, ‘I like this thing, it’s always good to me.’ Love means also understanding what’s wrong and committing to pointing that out and trying to change those things that are wrong. And that’s how I feel about the South.”

Ms. Jones’ poems include both traditional verse as well as slam poetry and oral traditions. She will hold the position of Alabama’s Poet Laureate from 2022 to 2026. 

LinkedIn
See also
Hollywood filmmaker builds Black-owned Studio in all-Black town to “rewrite the narrative”
x

Erika Stone is a graduate student in the Master of Social Work program at the University of Oklahoma, and a graduate assistant at Schusterman Library. A Chess Memorial Scholar, she has a B.A. in Psychology and Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. Erika studies policy, community organizing, and critical theories, and plans to apply for a Ph.D. in Organizational and Community Leadership. She is on the board of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, and is a contributor to the OU School of Social Work’s antiracism curriculum.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Louisiana Dads on Duty are out to prove...

School cancels speaking invite for Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator...

Tulsa City-County Library to host second annual local...

Texas school district to educators: teach “both sides”...

Georgia’s youngest certified farmer makes history at 6-years-old

Kaepernick Publishing releases book on abolition of police,...

17-Year Veteran Educator Seeks Atlanta School Board Seat

Teachers outraged after Texas school district bans books...

Tulsa’s McLain high school partners with local clinic...

‘Fire in Little Africa’ hip hop project to...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.