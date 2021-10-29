Business

Greenwood residents invited to share stories ahead of Master Plan redevelopment

by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
greenwood district tulsa
Black Wall Street vendor village facing south on Greenwood Ave. | Photo by Christopher Creese, with The Black Wall Street Times
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

A hundred years after the city of Tulsa aided and abetted in one of the worst incidents of racial terror in U.S. history, city workers and community organizers are undergoing a process to redevelop 56 acres of publicly-owned land in north Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood. 

Though the land is currently owned by the city’s economic development wing, it was taken from African-Americans and Native Americans over the last century.

For their part, Greenwood community organizers want to ensure that the 12-month Greenwood Master Plan process for redeveloping the Kirkpatrick Heights neighborhood involves actual members of the community from start to finish.

As part of its community engagement effort, the 11-member leadership committee, which is composed of Black leaders in Tulsa, are tasked with guiding and shaping the process. 

greenwood district tulsa

Caver Cleaners, 125 N. Greenwood, 1935. Owners and employees pose in front of the business.

Greenwood families invited to share lived experiences at 36 Street North on Saturday

Recently, in an effort to document the needs and desires of the community, the committee scheduled two community meetings to give Greenwood residents the opportunity to share their lived experiences. 

The first meeting took place on Thursday, October 28 at the Greenwood Cultural Center. 

Meanwhile, the next community meeting takes place on Saturday, October 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at the 36 Street North Event Center. 

Leaders are urging residents to attend to ensure the process involves those most impacted by it. The idea is to share places in the neighborhood that hold special meaning, to detail some of the challenges the north Tulsa community faces, and to share ideas about what a prosperous future for north Tulsa could look like.

For more information, visit Ourlegacytulsa.org.

See also
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms shuts down troll in one tweet. 
x

Deon Osborne was born in Minneapolis, MN and raised in Lawton, OK before moving to Norman where he attended the University of Oklahoma. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Strategic Media and has written for OU’s student newspaper the OU Daily as well as OKC-based Red Dirt Report. He now lives in Tulsa and serves as the Associate Editor for The Black Wall Street Times. He is also a former intern at Oklahoma Policy Institute.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Byron Allen, who wants to “build the world’s...

Hollywood filmmaker builds Black-owned Studio in all-Black town...

Black-owned brand 19&21 opens at Tulsa’s Mother Road...

Black-owned clothing brand “BALL’N scores NBA partnership

Attorney gives alternative counsel through spirituality

Construction begins in Tulsa on new hotel honoring...

Barber-turned entrepreneur teaches people how to invest in...

Owner of Portland’s first, largest Black-owned cannabis company...

Minority owned tech startup launches motion capture NFT...

OKC Thunder launches mentorship program for Black teens...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.