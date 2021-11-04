Former Rapper, podcaster Joe Budden says he’s bisexual

“Pump it Up” rapper Joe Budden announced he’s bisexual on an episode of his podcast, with a clip of the announcement going viral.

“I’m bisexual,” the podcaster said on his show on Thursday. “How do I spread this news? How do I spread the word? Yo, listen, I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I’m down.”

The conversation arose amid a discussion on Budden’s podcast about an LGBTQ organization forgiving rapper Dababy for ignorant, homophobic comments he made at a concert earlier this summer.

Retiring from rap in 2018, the former SlaughterHouse hip hop group member has achieved success in the world of podcasting. He’s produced for Complex and Revolt and currently runs his own, the Joe Budden Podcast.

Fans react on Twitter

According to HotNewHipHop, Budden was previously romantically involved with Cyn Santana, Kaylin Garcia, Tahiry Jose, and other women but has never been in a public relationship with a man.

Ultimately, many on Twitter expressed shock at Budden’s announcement while others wondered if Budden was simply trolling social media.

I did not have Joe Budden being bisexual on my 2021 Bingo card. pic.twitter.com/zbmKytRGzR — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) November 4, 2021

He trolling if y’all listened to the whole pod yu would get it 😑 — ✨Weezy ✨ (@weezy_wee__) November 4, 2021

When Lil Boosie finds out that Joe Budden is bisexual pic.twitter.com/RHLKvJe8UC — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) November 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Budden appeared to confirm the news in his own Twitter post on Thursday afternoon.

Ahhhhhhh, i see the word got out!! Continue to spread the word pls — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) November 4, 2021

Despite persistent homophobia from rappers like Lil Boosie, it appears more Black men in media and entertainment are beginning to feel comfortable spreading their truth.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySfwW_xSRU4