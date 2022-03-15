Oklahoma advances bill requiring Holocaust education despite 5 “no” votes

The Oklahoma House recently passed a bill that would require Holocaust education in schools. HB 3720 would affect students in grades six through 12.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education would create and curate the Holocaust studies for students. The programs would be grade appropriate for each year of school.

Currently, Oklahoma does not require Holocaust education in schools. In fact, according to the United States Holocaust museum, less than half the states in the country require Holocaust education.

Holocaust education in schools

Meanwhile, the goals of the bill are lofty. First to “help Oklahoma students generate an understanding of the causes, course, and effects of the Holocaust.”

Additionally, the bill will “develop dialogue with students on the ramifications of bullying, bigotry, stereotyping, and discrimination.” Finally, Oklahoma’s Holocaust education “encourages tolerance of diversity and reverence for human dignity for all citizens in a pluralistic society.”

According to John Waldron, a Democratic representative from Tulsa and former teacher, said, “Oklahoma House Bill 3720 empowers teachers through curriculum guidelines and professional developments to teach Holocaust education.” He noted that while it’s taught in Oklahoma schools, the information provided isn’t enough.

Some lawmakers vote against

However, five lawmakers apparently think that the status quo is enough. Five Oklahoma representatives actually voted against the bill.

Denise Crosswhite Hader (District 41), Tommy Hardin (District 49), Tom Gann (District 8), Wendi Stearman (District 11), and Rick West (District 3) all voted against the bill. All five are Republicans.

None of the representatives who voted against the bill stated why they do not want Oklahoma students to learn about the genocide of 6 million Jewish people, along with others that Hitler and the Nazis deemed “undesirable.”

Ultimately, the votes against the bill echo a quote by Elie Wiesel, an author and Holocaust survivor who died in 2016. “We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”