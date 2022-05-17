The NBA Conference Finals are here and I’m predicting both outcomes

Listen to this article here

Over the weekend, the exhilarating NBA playoff second round concluded in blowout fashion for both the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies. This week hoop heads get to see who’s ready for the NBA Finals stage.

A trip to the NBA Finals begins tonight.

After convincingly beating last year’s championship Bucks in Sunday’s Game 7, the #2 seeded Boston Celtics are set to take on the #1 seeded Miami Heat tonight in Game 1.

The Heat’s Jimmy Butler is the best player on a team full of spirited and cohesive players but without a true superstar on its roster. It’s yet to be seen if the Jimmy Butler can elevate the Heat into NBA champs, as his 2020 Finals appearance left him literally limping away from the grueling series against the eventually crowned Los Angeles Lakers.

Jason Tatum is a Kobe disciple and it shows.

Boston’s Jason Tatum will be a formidable foe against the Heat, who by all measures, lack superstar talent and rely on team ball for their points and defensive stops.

While team ball gets you there, only one person can shoot the ball at a time and no one on the Miami Heat can score like Tatum. Not the streaky Tyler Herro, the inconsistent Bam Adebayo, the athletically-limited Jimmy Butler, or the returning Victor Oladipo are proven superstars, and in the playoffs, superstars win games, not role players. Celtics in 5.

On the west coast side of things, the Golden State Warriors recently defeated a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies squad in Game 7 after a controversial knee injury sidelined Morant for nearly half of the series.

Will the real Steph Curry please stand up?

Though playoff Steph Curry and regular season Steph Curry are two entirely different players statistically, he along with his squad are seemingly hungrier than ever to prove their prior NBA dynastic run wasn’t a fluke or the result of Kevin Durant.

The always agitating Draymond Green, the quietly confident Klay Thompson, a rising star in Jordan Poole, and the greatest three-point shooter of all time in Steph Curry will be an impossibly hard out.

It will be a tall task for the 6′ 7″ basketball prodigy from Slovenia, Luka Dončić, who has dazzled NBA fans since his arrival in 2018 at 19 years old.

Luka is great, but will it be enough?

Luka Don, Luka Magic, Baby Bird. You don’t just get nicknames in the NBA unless you’re nice nice and Luka’s proven, in particular throughout his playoff career, that he thrives under the pressure and isn’t afraid to reinvent himself for his Dallas Mavericks to win. Luka was credited for getting his teammates involved better in the last series against the historically floundering Phoenix Suns.

He’ll have to rely on his grit and skill to take on the behemoth that is Golden State. With teammates that are better than average, but not by much, Luka is in for a Warriors team that runs at a faster pace than his frame would suggest he is comfortable with.

He’ll go up against a complete team of talent that has been there and done that in the NBA. I see Luka averaging 30-40 points but exiting quick, fast, and in a hurry. As the sole superstar on a team full of try-hards, Luka will be bounced out of the Western Conference Finals in 5 games. 6 max.