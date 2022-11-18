VIDEO: AfroTech2022 Day 1 Recap

Nehemiah D. Frank is the founder & editor-in-chief of The Black Wall Street Times and is a descendant of the historic Greenwood Community, dubbed the Black Wall Street. Frank's work appears in TIME Magazine, Education Post and Tulsa People and various other publications. He attended Harold Washington College and Oklahoma State University, earning a degree in political science. Frank is a formal teacher and assistant principal and cares about equity and diversity in education. He gave a TED Talk about education in 2018. He is a founding delegate for the National Parents Union and serves on various boards, community and national projects.