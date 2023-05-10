Listen to this article here

Jay-Z has been engaged in a persisting battle regarding a potential and alleged first son, and now their decades-spanning paternity case is heading to the Supreme Court.

Rymir Satterthwaite, who has been claiming to be the 53-year-old’s son for decades, spoke with The Daily Mail on Monday to discuss what he is seeking from this process.

“This is not going to be over until justice is served,” Satterthwaite said. “I just want to live my life and, when it is all said and done, I hope that JAY-Z would want to be a part of my life, if that is God’s will.”

Rymir Satterthwaite’s mother claims she had sex with Jay-Z in the 1990s and had reportedly been battling him in court since 2012

It was an especially unfortunate happening, as, per what Rymir told The Sun, they were not looking for the billionaire to pony up any money, which he claims is still the case.

According to VIBE, allegedly, her attorney was “best friends and neighbors” with the 4:44 artist’s lawyer, and the two collaborated to get the case thrown out.

“My whole thing was just to see who my father was and honestly I get my own money. I work two jobs, I take care of my own business.”

“I won’t stop fighting for this until I win,” he continued. “And I will win because the law is on our side.” Rymir is hoping that the court documents associated with this case will be unsealed so that he can continue pursuing the justice he seeks.

Satterthwaite, an aspiring rapper, claimed that his mom told him that the rapper is his real dad when he was eight.