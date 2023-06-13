Listen to this article here

The Mississippi police officer who shot an 11-year-old boy on May 20th has been suspended without pay effective immediately.

According to Alderman Kevin Elder, during the Indianola Board of Alderman Meeting on Monday night, the motion to suspend Sgt. Greg Capers without pay was presented and was subsequently passed with a 4-1 vote.

The shooting in May occurred when 11-year-old Aderrien Murry called the police seeking help. Aderrien’s mother, Nakala Murry, explained that she had instructed her son to contact the police due to a domestic disturbance involving his father’s aggressive behavior.

Eleven-year-old Aderrien Murry shows the wound where he was shot by Mississippi Sgt. Greg Capers.

According to Nakala Murry’s account, upon Mississippi police Sgt. Capers’ arrival at her residence, he forcefully broke down the front door and ordered everyone inside to gather in the living room with their hands up. Tragically, when Aderrien complied and entered the living room, he was shot.

The young boy sustained severe injuries from the Mississippi officer, including a collapsed lung, a lacerated liver, and broken ribs, necessitating his urgent transportation by air to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where he was placed on a ventilator. Aderrien was discharged from the hospital three days after the shooting and has been focused on recovering ever since.

Family of 11-year-old boy shot by Mississippi Officer demands release of body cam

Despite the family’s plea for the release of the Mississippi officer’s body camera footage capturing the incident, it remains undisclosed to the public.

While the suspension of Sgt. Capers has been implemented, the Murry family firmly believes that Capers should face termination and legal charges for his actions. In response to this traumatic event, the family has filed a federal lawsuit seeking $5 million, citing excessive force, reckless endangerment, and civil assault and battery.

Regarding the lawsuit, Mayor Ken Featherstone expressed concern over the financial burden it imposes on the city, saying the city, “doesn’t have $5 million in the bank.” However, he attempted to assure his commitment to rectifying the situation caused by the Mississippi officer, stating his dedication to “Making everyone whole.”