The movie The Blind Side is based on the “true” story of Michael Oher, a homeless and underprivileged teenager who is taken in by a wealthy family, the Tuohys, and eventually became a successful NFL player.

The Blind Side story typically refers to two different things: the 2009 film and the “real-life” story of Michael Oher.

Michael Oher recently admitted he was never adopted by the Tuohys family.

Instead of adopting him, Oher alleges the couple tricked him into signing documents that allow the family to make legal business in his name.

The film showcases his journey to overcome challenges and find his place in life with the financial and emotional support of his White adoptive family.

On August 14, a 14-page petition which was filed in Shelby County, Tennessee, probate court, alleges that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, who Oher moved in with three months after his 18th birthday in 2004, says the family tricked him so they could make money in his name.

The petition further goes on to say that the Tuohys used their power as conservators to strike a deal.

The deal paid them and their two birth children millions of dollars in royalties from the Oscar-winning film that graced revenue over $300 million while Michael Oher got nothing for a story that would not exist without him.

According to the legal filings, “Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familiar relationship with the Tuohys.”

Oher’s petition asks to end the Tuohys’ conservatorship and to enact an injunction barring so the family can no longer use his name and likeness, it’s also seeking full accounting of the Oher’s name that the Tuohys earned.

“There has been so much created from The Blind Side that I am grateful for, which is why you might find it as a shock that the experience surrounding the story has also been a large source of my deepest hurt and pain over the past 14 years,” Oher wrote in his book “When Your Back’s Against the Wall.”

The revelation made by Michael Oher, the central figure of “The Blind Side” story, casts a shadow over the convenient narrative that has captivated many.

His recent admission of never being officially adopted by the Tuohy family exposes a significant twist in his journey from adversity to triumph.

The petition filed in August underscores the complex dynamics that often underlie even the most inspiring tales.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Oher’s experience reminds us that the truth behind a story can be far more intricate than its cinematic rendition, prompting a reevaluation of the narrative that has left a deep impact on popular culture.