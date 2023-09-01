Listen to this article here

Leaving a job you can’t afford to quit can be a tough decision —but necessary— decision for your mental well-being and career growth. If you have been toying with the idea for a while, here are some practical ways that can make the move as drama-free and seamless as possible.

Save up before you go

In this economy, it is important to have a bit of a cushion before you make a significant move that could affect your wallet. Before saying goodbye to your current job, it’s crucial to have a financial cushion by saving a portion of your income to cover basic expenses. Experts advise having at least three to six months’ worth of expenses saved in an emergency fund. Having this safety net will relieve some of the financial pressure during your job transition.

Explore side hustles

The reality is that not everyone will be able to afford to quit a job cold-turkey —at least not immediately. If you fall into that category, consider taking on a side hustle. Freelancing, part-time gigs, or even selling your craft online. These money generating hacks can provide an additional income stream while you prepare for your exit.

Network, Network, Network

Networking can seem intimidating at first, but once you work up the muscle to start connecting with people in your industry or field of interest, the sky’s the limit. Make an effort to attend networking events, join LinkedIn groups, and reach out to professionals for advice. Networking can lead to job opportunities you might not find through traditional job searches.

Hone your skills

Investing in your career growth is one of the best ways to increase your chances of landing a better job. In addition to networking, take online courses, earn certificates, attend workshops, or seek mentorship to develop new skills or enhance your existing ones. Doing this is a great way to make you more marketable to potential employers.

Polish up your resume and online presence

One of the best ways to be ready for a transition is to prepare. Sprucing up your resume and LinkedIn profile is essential when you’re planning to change jobs, or elevate within your industry. Highlight your accomplishments, use clear language, and focus on transferable skills that are relevant to your desired role. If possible, get a second professional set of eyes to look over your profile and give feedback.

Consider part-time or contract roles

Transitioning to a new job often requires a level of flexibility. Transitioning doesn’t always mean that you will dive headfirst into a full-time position in the beginning. Part-time or contract work can be a great way to bridge the gap between your old job and your next opportunity. It also offers flexibility and allows you to maintain income while exploring new options.

Be relentless

Being stuck at a job that you don’t like can feel stressful enough, so if you are looking to change roles or companies, consider the ideas above and consult with an experienced person in your field. Also, maintaining a positive attitude and being relentless will help you overcome the negative feelings that often pop up. Rejections and setbacks are part of the journey, so keep your chin up and keep pushing forward.