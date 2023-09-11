Listen to this article here

No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes 2-0 for the first time since 2020 after pulling away from Nebraska in the second half for a 36-14 win in the renewal of one of the college football’s most historic rivalries.

Deion Sanders’ God-given confidence and impeccable work ethic has proven contagious throughout his playing and coaching career. Both no small feat, he has consistently proven capable of elevating not only himself but those around him to grandiose heights and defied all expectation in (literally) unprecedented fashion.

His son, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was prolific once again, bouncing back from a a slow start to finish with 393 yards on 31-of-42 passing with three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

Deion Sanders son Shedeur flexed his watch on opponent that was talking trash ?pic.twitter.com/OKEOQp2uf9 — No Jumper (@nojumper) September 11, 2023

Nebraska’s defense did a great job of keeping Sanders and the Colorado offense off balance and off schedule with its combination of pressures and coverages leading to eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

You gotta respect what Coach Prime is doing so far at Colorado ????? pic.twitter.com/usxMBVO7On — Malique Washington (@maliquewash) September 9, 2023

Sanders found a rhythm with the offense after halftime as things started to open up against that stout Nebraska defense, and the Buffs quarterback was able to come up in big spots. Arguably, the most important drive of the game may have been after Nebraska cut the lead to 13-7 in the third quarter as Sanders capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a rollout touchdown toss to Xavier Weaver.

Colorado’s offense from there was a snowball rolling down the hill. And as Nebraska’s offense continued to struggle, Sanders and Co. just got more opportunities to move the ball against a Cornhuskers defense that was getting worn down.

Before Nebraska looked up, the game was already over. 36- 14. Blouses.

Wu-Tang Clan pulled up to watch Colorado vs Nebraska ?



Coach Prime effect ?



?: @CUBuffsFootball / IG pic.twitter.com/MX3qT2YHip — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 9, 2023

Up next is the in-state rivalry against Colorado State before getting their first big Pac-12 test against Oregon.

Through two games, Shedeur Sanders has totaled 903 passing yards with seven total touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 77.5% of his passes.

With how integral he’s become for Colorado’s offensive success, Sanders is almost certain to continue delivering prolific performances as long as the Buffs are successful.

And as long as the Buffs are successful, he’s going to be considered among the most outstanding players in the country, confirms CBS Sports.

I done fell asleep on the PJ, woke up, had breakfast in bed, and landed in Boulder, CO all before 7AM! pic.twitter.com/pVwSSmvucR — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 9, 2023

In the wake of Colorado’s 45-42 win against TCU in Week 1, the Heisman Trophy conversation included not only Sanders but also focused intently on two-way star Travis Hunter and his game-changing impact — not to mention snap count — on both sides of the ball.

Hunter played both ways against Nebraska, totaling 73 yards on three catches (seven targets) on offense while adding four tackles and pass breakup on defense.

The absence on Saturday of touchdown receptions and game-changing interceptions made it less of a show-stealing performance, however. Still, Hunter was there to produce some highlights as part of that Sanders-led passing attack.

Being in the Heisman discussion early in the year requires outstanding individual performances, and Sanders has done that through the first two weeks of a promising Colorado season.