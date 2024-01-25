Listen to this article here

Gone are the days when many people thought working in tech revolved around upper-middle-class, white, geeky men. While the gap is still huge, more women and men of color are now representing the tech industry. Thanks to life-changing initiatives from people like Christina Lewis, young men of color have joined the tech space.

So, how is Christina Lewis changing the narrative? Here’s how Christina has been creating tech opportunities for young men of color.

Why Christina Lewis Founded All Star Code

The Black and Latino communities have been neglected for many years. Historically marginalized groups, such as women, have had opportunities like joining Girls Who Code or Women In Tech. On the other hand, young men of color remained largely un-empowered. Christina Lewis saw this gap and decided to take action.

The former Wall Street Journal journalist was inspired to launch All-Star Code in 2013. In an interview with The Network Journal, Christina credited her mission to her father, Reginald Lewis, a successful businessman. Reginald Lewis was admitted to Harvard Law School, opening up numerous opportunities for him.

Christina felt the need to focus on the Black and Latino demographic because she resonates with it. A young Reginald wouldn’t have become a wealthy Black man if he hadn’t found opportunities.

How Christina Lewis’ All-Star Code Helps Out Young Men Of Color

All Star Code is a non-profit organization that provides young Black and Latino men opportunities to succeed in the fast-evolving tech world. Christina targets young boys in high school who have a keen interest in pursuing computer science and other tech-related courses.

The team behind All-Star Code’s success recruits young boys for six weeks during summer breaks. The new students then learn about the tech industry and upcoming innovations, which places them ahead of the curve. Besides teaching them how to code, the young men learn soft skills to help them secure jobs in the real world. These soft skills include good presentations, communication, networking, and leadership.

The organization’s intensive curriculum also aims to teach students how to become entrepreneurs in the tech world. Christina Lewis strived to secure partnerships with huge brands such as Google and Fortune 500 companies, which helped pass these critical skills to students.

Ways Christina Lewis Measures All-Star Code’s Success

The former Wall Street Journal journalist formulated a framework that aims to ensure a huge percentage of her students obtain work opportunities in the tech world. She is dedicated to following up with her alumni after graduation.

According to Christina, her greatest reward is getting feedback from her alumni and their parents, testifying how All-Star Code changed their lives. She actively follows some former students on LinkedIn and watches them transcend heights in their careers. While some secured jobs, other alumni members started their businesses and are doing well.

Christina Lewis’ Mission Is Life-Changing

Without a doubt, Christina’s organization will change numerous lives across the globe. As her team continues to tweak and improve the curriculum, the All-Star Code founder hopes to give the next generation of leaders the necessary tools and skills to succeed in tech.