Sign-Up for a free subscription to The Black Wall Street Times‘ daily newsletter, Black Editors’ Edition (BEE) – our curated news selections & opinions by us for you.
LATEST HEADLINE NEWS
Reproductive Injustice: From Forced Sterilizations to Abortion Bans
The recent reversal of Roe v. Wade has fueled Republican legislators in Oklahoma to enact a series of stringent abortion bans, resulting in widespread confusion and fear among both doctors and patients. For individuals like Jaci Statton, a 25-year-old woman…READ MORE
Washington Becomes 10th State To Ban Assault-Style Weapons
“AR-15s should not be idolized, they should be prohibited, and that’s what we’re doing here today,” Inslee said at the state capitol Tuesday.READ MORE
Oklahoma AG Speaks On Behalf Of Richard Glossip In Clemency Hearing
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond spoke on behalf of Richard Glossip Wednesday at his clemency hearing as he faces a May 18 execution date. In an unprecedented move, Oklahoma’s Attorney General Gentner Drummond spoke on behalf of Richard Glossip at…READ MORE
‘Good News International Church’ cult at fault for 89 Kenyan deaths
Most of the dead were recovered from shallow graves, while a small number were found alive and emaciated but later died.READ MORE
Want to be the party of families? Don’t cut our grocery budgets
You can’t claim to be the party of families while at the same time take groceries off the tables of American families. And yet, that is exactly what the Republican Party is doing. While American families are struggling mightily right…READ MORE
TRENDING
POLITICS
Bernie Sanders won’t run, tells progressives to vote for Biden
Sanders’ decision also signals that, at 81 years old, he will never again seek the presidency.
Social Justice
These Muscogee citizens support Black Freedmen Citizenship
MUSCOGEE (CREEK) NATION Reservation — As Freedmen descendants seeking reinstatement in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation await a Judge’s decision, several Muscogee citizens are sharing why they…
Education
New Orleans senior: 125 college offers, $9 million in scholarships
Dennis Barnes, a New Orleans senior, has set a new U.S. record with 125 college offers and over $9 million in scholarships. When Dennis Barnes sent…
Sports
Houston Rockets Hire Ex-Celtics Coach Ime Udoka
The Houston Rockets have hired ex-Celtics coach Ime Udoka after Udoka was dismissed as Boston’s head coach months ago. The Houston Rockets have agreed to a…
Business
Meet the Top 10 wealthiest Black people in the world in 2023
It’s easy to forget that people of African descent come from a rich legacy of community and wealth-building as the first kings and queens on the…
Health
Gun safety demonstrators carry caskets to Tennessee Capitol
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Protesters calling for gun safety legislation were blocked from bringing caskets inside Tennessee’s Capitol, but a recently reinstated legislator escorted an infant-sized…
Arts & Culture
Harry Belafonte, a triple threat of talent, passes away at 96
Barrier-breaking actor, singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte passed away on Tuesday at age 96 inside his Upper West Side Manhattan home. Landing on the…