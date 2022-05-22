The 2nd Annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival is the ONLY survivor and descendant-led commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. 101 years later, we are continuing the call for respect, repair, and restitution by amplifying the hard work and voices of Black Tulsans and offering opportunities to reflect, learn, and inspire through community experiences and events.

SPREAD TRUTH || INSPIRE HOPE || EXTEND TRADITION

FRIDAY, MAY 27, 2022

9:00 am – 12:00 pm | Black Towns Roundtable

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm | Generational Trauma & Community Healing

2:45 pm – 3:45 pm | From Black Wall Street to Black Tech Street

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm | Rebuilding Greenwood

SATURDAY, MAY 28, 2022

10:00 am – 10:00 pm | African Street Festival

3:00 pm – 3:10 pm | Solid Foundation Kids

3:20 pm – 3:30 pm | D.A.R.E. Dance Company

3:40 pm – 3:50 pm | VickyB’s Dance Company

4:00 pm – 4:10 pm | Quentin Marcellus

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm | The Black Wall Street Memorial March

5:40 pm – 6:20 pm | Amber Owens & Company

6:30 pm – 7:00 pm | Fire in Little Africa

7:00 pm – 7:45 pm | Legacy Fest Block Party

8:00 pm – 9:00 pm | David Banner

9:00 pm – 10:00 pm | NEXT

TUESDAY, MAY 30, 2022

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm | An Evening with Nikole Hannah-Jones

Location | Booker T. Washington High School

Address | 1514 East Zion Street Tulsa, OK 74106

RSVP your ticket here.

For our national audience, watch the live stream on The Black Wall Street Times Facebook page.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

SPONSOR: https://www.blackwallstreetlegacyfest.com/sponsorship

MERCH: https://www.fashionablegear.net/bwslegacyfest

FESTIVAL RULES: https://www.blackwallstreetlegacyfest.com/rule