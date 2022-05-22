The 2nd Annual Black Wall Street Legacy Festival is the ONLY survivor and descendant-led commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. 101 years later, we are continuing the call for respect, repair, and restitution by amplifying the hard work and voices of Black Tulsans and offering opportunities to reflect, learn, and inspire through community experiences and events.
SPREAD TRUTH || INSPIRE HOPE || EXTEND TRADITION
FRIDAY, MAY 27, 2022
9:00 am – 12:00 pm | Black Towns Roundtable
1:30 pm – 2:30 pm | Generational Trauma & Community Healing
2:45 pm – 3:45 pm | From Black Wall Street to Black Tech Street
4:00 pm – 5:00 pm | Rebuilding Greenwood
SATURDAY, MAY 28, 2022
10:00 am – 10:00 pm | African Street Festival
3:00 pm – 3:10 pm | Solid Foundation Kids
3:20 pm – 3:30 pm | D.A.R.E. Dance Company
3:40 pm – 3:50 pm | VickyB’s Dance Company
4:00 pm – 4:10 pm | Quentin Marcellus
4:00 pm – 5:00 pm | The Black Wall Street Memorial March
5:40 pm – 6:20 pm | Amber Owens & Company
6:30 pm – 7:00 pm | Fire in Little Africa
7:00 pm – 7:45 pm | Legacy Fest Block Party
8:00 pm – 9:00 pm | David Banner
9:00 pm – 10:00 pm | NEXT
TUESDAY, MAY 30, 2022
7:00 pm – 9:00 pm | An Evening with Nikole Hannah-Jones
Location | Booker T. Washington High School
Address | 1514 East Zion Street Tulsa, OK 74106
For our national audience, watch the live stream on The Black Wall Street Times Facebook page.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
SPONSOR: https://www.blackwallstreetlegacyfest.com/sponsorship
MERCH: https://www.fashionablegear.net/bwslegacyfest
FESTIVAL RULES: https://www.blackwallstreetlegacyfest.com/rule