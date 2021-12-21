Job & Career Opportunities

Staff Writer Job Description

Summary

We are looking for an enthusiastic staff writer to join our editorial team. You will work closely with the editor-in-chief, managing editor, and other staff. As a staff writer, you should be able to perform thorough research on various topics and have a keen eye for detail. Ultimately, you should be able to deliver good quality content like news posts, reviews and features.

Responsibilities

Perform research on different topics

Analyze and interpret findings by breaking down data

Uncover newsworthy stories

Interview key people (witnesses, sources etc.)

Write content with readers needs in mind

Ensure your pieces are accurate and objective

Establish contacts and sources to use in future research

Maintain notes in written or electronic form

Contribute to content idea generation for publication

Stay up-to-date with local, national and international affairs

Performs other duties as assigned

Skills

Proven work experience as a staff writer or reporter

Demonstrable portfolio of published articles

Computer proficiency (MS Office, digital editing, web search and databases)

Excellent writing skills in English

Ability to follow strict deadlines and fact-check information

Good observation skills

Broad knowledge of headlines

BSc degree in journalism, communications or relevant field

Job Types: Part-time, Contract, In-House

Salary: Starting $15.00 per hour

Schedule:

2 to 3 days per week; 20 hours per week

Monday 9 am to 5 pm, Tuesday 9 am to 5 pm, Wednesday 9 am to 1 pm

Education:

Bachelor’s (Preferred) or related experience

Work Location: 217 E. Archer St. Tulsa, Oklahoma 74103

***Please email cover letter and resume to: nehemiah@bwstimes.com and deon@bwstimes.com ***

Social Media Manager Job Description

Summary

We are looking for a talented Social media manager to administer our social media accounts. You will be responsible for creating original text and video content, managing posts and responding to followers. You will manage our company image in a cohesive way to achieve our marketing goals. As a Social media manager, we expect you to be up-to-date with the latest digital technologies and social media trends. You should have excellent communication skills and be able to express our company’s views creatively. Ultimately, you should be able to handle our social media presence ensuring high levels of web traffic and customer engagement.

Responsibilities

Perform research on current benchmark trends and audience preferences

Design and implement social media strategy to align with business goals

Set specific objectives and report on ROI

Generate, edit, publish and share engaging content daily (e.g. original text, photos, videos and news)

Monitor SEO and web traffic metrics

Collaborate with other teams, like marketing, sales and customer service to ensure brand consistency

Communicate with followers, respond to queries in a timely manner and monitor customer reviews

Oversee social media accounts’ design (e.g. Facebook timeline cover, profile pictures and blog layout)

Suggest and implement new features to develop brand awareness, like promotions and competitions

Stay up-to-date with current technologies and trends in social media, design tools and applications

Skills

Proven work experience as a Social media manager

Hands-on experience in content management

Excellent copywriting skills

Ability to deliver creative content (text, image and video)

Solid knowledge of SEO, keyword research and Google Analytics

Knowledge of online marketing channels

Familiarity with web design

Excellent communication skills

Analytical and multitasking skills

BSc degree in Marketing, Communications or relevant field

Job Types: Part-time, Contract, In-House or Remote

Starting: $15.00 per hour

Schedule:

2 to 3 days per week; 16 hours per week

Monday 9 am to 5 pm, Tuesday 9 am to 5 pm,

Work Location: 217 E. Archer St. Tulsa, Oklahoma 74103

***If interested, email a cover letter and resume to all of the following email addresses: nehemiah@bwstimes.com, deon@bwstimes.com, mike@bwstimes.com ***

Ad Sales Director

We are looking for a high-performing Sales Director. The successful candidate will meet our customer acquisition and revenue growth objectives. Sales director responsibilities include developing key growth sales strategies, tactics and action plans. Successful execution of these strategies is required to achieve your financial targets. Sales director duties will include hitting annual targets, building relationships and understanding customer trends.

Responsibilities

Own and hit/exceed annual sales targets within assigned territory and accounts

Develop and execute strategic plan to achieve sales targets and expand our customer base

Build and maintain strong, long-lasting customer relationships

Partner with customers to understand their business needs and objectives

Effectively communicate the value proposition through proposals and presentations

Understand category-specific landscapes and trends

Reporting on forces that shift tactical budgets and strategic direction of accounts

Skills

Proven sales executive experience, meeting or exceeding targets

Previous experience as a sales executive, sales manager or sales and marketing director

Ability to communicate, present and influence all levels of the organization, including executive and C-level

Proven ability to drive the sales process from plan to close

Proven ability to articulate the distinct aspects of products and services

Proven ability to position products against competitors

Demonstrable experience as head of sales, developing client-focused, differentiated and achievable solutions

Excellent listening, negotiation and presentation skills

Excellent verbal and written communications skills

BA/BS degree or equivalent

Job Types: Part-time, Contract, Remote

Starting: $15.00 per hour + commission

Schedule:

Monday – Friday

Work Location: Remote

***If interested, email a cover letter and resume to all of the following email addresses: nehemiah@bwstimes.com