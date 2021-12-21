Job & Career Opportunities

Staff Writer Job Description
Summary
We are looking for an enthusiastic staff writer to join our editorial team. You will work closely with the editor-in-chief, managing editor, and other staff. As a staff writer, you should be able to perform thorough research on various topics and have a keen eye for detail. Ultimately, you should be able to deliver good quality content like news posts, reviews and features.
Responsibilities
- Perform research on different topics
- Analyze and interpret findings by breaking down data
- Uncover newsworthy stories
- Interview key people (witnesses, sources etc.)
- Write content with readers needs in mind
- Ensure your pieces are accurate and objective
- Establish contacts and sources to use in future research
- Maintain notes in written or electronic form
- Contribute to content idea generation for publication
- Stay up-to-date with local, national and international affairs
- Performs other duties as assigned
Skills
- Proven work experience as a staff writer or reporter
- Demonstrable portfolio of published articles
- Computer proficiency (MS Office, digital editing, web search and databases)
- Excellent writing skills in English
- Ability to follow strict deadlines and fact-check information
- Good observation skills
- Broad knowledge of headlines
- BSc degree in journalism, communications or relevant field
Job Types: Part-time, Contract, In-House
Salary: Starting $15.00 per hour
Schedule:
- 2 to 3 days per week; 20 hours per week
- Monday 9 am to 5 pm, Tuesday 9 am to 5 pm, Wednesday 9 am to 1 pm
Education:
- Bachelor’s (Preferred) or related experience
Work Location: 217 E. Archer St. Tulsa, Oklahoma 74103
***Please email cover letter and resume to: nehemiah@bwstimes.com and deon@bwstimes.com ***
Social Media Manager Job Description
Summary
We are looking for a talented Social media manager to administer our social media accounts. You will be responsible for creating original text and video content, managing posts and responding to followers. You will manage our company image in a cohesive way to achieve our marketing goals. As a Social media manager, we expect you to be up-to-date with the latest digital technologies and social media trends. You should have excellent communication skills and be able to express our company’s views creatively. Ultimately, you should be able to handle our social media presence ensuring high levels of web traffic and customer engagement.
Responsibilities
- Perform research on current benchmark trends and audience preferences
- Design and implement social media strategy to align with business goals
- Set specific objectives and report on ROI
- Generate, edit, publish and share engaging content daily (e.g. original text, photos, videos and news)
- Monitor SEO and web traffic metrics
- Collaborate with other teams, like marketing, sales and customer service to ensure brand consistency
- Communicate with followers, respond to queries in a timely manner and monitor customer reviews
- Oversee social media accounts’ design (e.g. Facebook timeline cover, profile pictures and blog layout)
- Suggest and implement new features to develop brand awareness, like promotions and competitions
- Stay up-to-date with current technologies and trends in social media, design tools and applications
Skills
- Proven work experience as a Social media manager
- Hands-on experience in content management
- Excellent copywriting skills
- Ability to deliver creative content (text, image and video)
- Solid knowledge of SEO, keyword research and Google Analytics
- Knowledge of online marketing channels
- Familiarity with web design
- Excellent communication skills
- Analytical and multitasking skills
- BSc degree in Marketing, Communications or relevant field
Job Types: Part-time, Contract, In-House or Remote
Starting: $15.00 per hour
Schedule:
- 2 to 3 days per week; 16 hours per week
- Monday 9 am to 5 pm, Tuesday 9 am to 5 pm,
Work Location: 217 E. Archer St. Tulsa, Oklahoma 74103
***If interested, email a cover letter and resume to all of the following email addresses: nehemiah@bwstimes.com, deon@bwstimes.com, mike@bwstimes.com ***
Ad Sales Director
We are looking for a high-performing Sales Director. The successful candidate will meet our customer acquisition and revenue growth objectives. Sales director responsibilities include developing key growth sales strategies, tactics and action plans. Successful execution of these strategies is required to achieve your financial targets. Sales director duties will include hitting annual targets, building relationships and understanding customer trends.
Responsibilities
- Own and hit/exceed annual sales targets within assigned territory and accounts
- Develop and execute strategic plan to achieve sales targets and expand our customer base
- Build and maintain strong, long-lasting customer relationships
- Partner with customers to understand their business needs and objectives
- Effectively communicate the value proposition through proposals and presentations
- Understand category-specific landscapes and trends
- Reporting on forces that shift tactical budgets and strategic direction of accounts
Skills
- Proven sales executive experience, meeting or exceeding targets
- Previous experience as a sales executive, sales manager or sales and marketing director
- Ability to communicate, present and influence all levels of the organization, including executive and C-level
- Proven ability to drive the sales process from plan to close
- Proven ability to articulate the distinct aspects of products and services
- Proven ability to position products against competitors
- Demonstrable experience as head of sales, developing client-focused, differentiated and achievable solutions
- Excellent listening, negotiation and presentation skills
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills
- BA/BS degree or equivalent
Job Types: Part-time, Contract, Remote
Starting: $15.00 per hour + commission
Schedule:
- Monday – Friday
Work Location: Remote
***If interested, email a cover letter and resume to all of the following email addresses: nehemiah@bwstimes.com