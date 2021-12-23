Freelance & Opinion Piece Submissions

The Black Wall Street Times welcomes freelance and opinion piece submissions on any topic for our publication. Opinion pieces may be between 500 to 1000 words, with 750 being the sweet spot for word count. Submissions must be exclusive to The Black Wall Street Times and may not be distributed by another publication. Submissions found at other publications or on personal blogs or social media pages are likely to be rejected.

What is a Freelance Writers

A Freelance Writer is a writer who works as a self-employed contractor for an organization, as opposed to being a full- or part-time employee. Generally, freelancers work for multiple clients at the same time. A Freelance Writer can be a generalist, writing content for various publications and channels, such as websites, press releases, blog posts, internal corporate communications, emails, grant writing, proposals, or newsletters. Many Freelance Writers choose to specialize in a specific communications channel or industry.

What is an Opinion Piece

An opinion piece is an article, usually published in a newspaper or magazine, that mainly reflects the author’s opinion about a subject. Opinion pieces are featured in many periodicals.

How to Write An Opinion Piece

Click Here.

What We Are Looking For

The Black Wall Street Times is looking for Freelance Writers who can highlight the Black/African-American experience through words.

Freelance Writer Pay Rates

Our pay rates are based on the writer’s previous experience.

Tier 1 is for writers with the most experience and Tier 4 is for writers with the least.

Tier 1 – $0.40 to .70 per word

Tier 2 – $0.30 to .40 per word

Tier 3 – $0.20 to .30 per word

Tier 4 – $0.10 to .20 per word

Submission Process

In the email’s subject line type the word SUBMISSION.

Include a mini-bio of who you are and (HD photo is optional).

Submissions are subjected to grammatical corrections by our editors for publishing purposes only. The voice of the writer will not be altered. You do not need to be an experienced writer to submit an opinion piece.

Please, allow three days for a response from one of our editors after submission. If you do not hear back from one of our editors within a week, please assume we’ve passed on your submission.

Submit your Freelance Pitch, Freelance Piece or Opinion Piece to: submissions@bwstimes.com