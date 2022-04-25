The Justice For Greenwood advocacy efforts seeks justice for survivors and descendants and support strategies that bolster the present-day Greenwood community and policies that deliver justice and pay restitution.

Justice for Greenwood – Press Conference

Date: Thursday, April 26, 2022

Location: Greenwood Cultural Center 322 N Greenwood Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120

Time: 12 pm CST/ 1 pm EST

Note: Join us for a press conference hosted by Councilwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper, The Justice for Greenwood Foundation, Inc. The Terence Crutcher Foundation, The Worldwondevelopment, Descendants, and Greg Robinson.

Justice For Greenwood – Virtual Townhall

Date: Thursday, April 26, 2022

Location: Virtual Event broadcasted on The Black Wall Street Times‘ Facebook

Time: 7 pm CST/ 8 pm EST

Justice For Greenwood – Church & Prayer Service

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Location: Historic Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 419 N. Elgin Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120

Time: 6:30 pm CST/ 7:30 pm EST

Note: Join the churches that lived through the massacre and are still thriving 101 years after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to provide guidance, prayer, and love to the last living survivors, descendants, and community ahead of the motion to dismiss Monday’s court hearing.

Justice For Greenwood – Court Hearing

Date: Monday, May 2, 2022

Time: 1 pm CST/ 2 pm EST

Location: 500 S. Denver Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103

Note: Meet us at the Tulsa County Courthouse! Join the families, whose ancestors survived, and the last living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre as they seek and demand justice for the generational harm.

Justice For Greenwood seeks reparations and resources for the victims of the 1921 Massacre and their descendants and for accountability for the perpetrators of the 1921 Massacre and its continuing harm. We document and publicize the stories of the 1921 Massacre victims and their descendants and share the truth about what happened during and after the 1921 Massacre and its continued effect on victims and their descendants.

