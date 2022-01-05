Black Sheep Comin’ At Ya! | 08.31.2022

In the English language, black sheep is an idiom used to describe a member of a group, different from the rest. The Black Sheep pod is a biweekly podcast hosted by Mike Creef, a liberal arts dropout turned journalist and Emeka Nnaka, former pro-athlete turned inspirational speaker. Two guys that found their respective voices being out of the ordinary. Black sheep may not have ideal paths but they do have unique perspectives. Join the conversation for an insightful dialogue about the latest news, culture, sports, and things that matter. Be bold. Be different. Be heard.

Introducing the Black Sheep | 09.03.2022

In this episode Mike and Emeka discuss the Delta Variant and the continuing Covid pandemic, the US leaving Afghanistan and how that war has affected and shaped all of our lives, and the continuing humanitarian, governmental, and environmental crisis in Haiti. Mike and Emeka expound on the nuances of each situation and try to have some laughs while they are at it.

Backgrounds & Church Hurt | 09.16.2022

In this episode, Mike and Meka give a “brief” history of their backgrounds. They discuss how they met and what actually led them to become friends. Then they dive into their relationship with the Evangelical church and talk about church hurt and its impact on their lives.

National Criminal Trials & Man in the Arena | 11.15.2022

In this episode, Mike and Meka discuss two of the national criminal trials that are ongoing: the Rittenhouse trial in Wisconsin, and the killers of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

They also discuss being the “man in the arena” and the pressures that come with that.

Relationship Journeys & Trauma Responses | 12.24.2021

In this episode, Mike and Meka get candid about their relationship journeys as well as past relational trauma and how it impacts them today. Mike also issues Meka a dating challenge to be completed by the next episode.

