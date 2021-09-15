Florida woman pleads guilty to threatening Vice President Kamala Harris

A Florida woman recently found out just how much trouble she faces for making death threats against Vice President Kamala Harris. Niviane Petit Phelps of Miami, faces up to five years in prison for threatening to kill the Vice President of the United States.

Phelps, 39, works as a nurse, and was discovered sending profanity-laced messages to her husband, who is currently in prison, specifically charging that she wanted to kill Vice President Harris.

In one video, she is screaming curse words and making obscene gestures, while threatening to kill the Vice President.

Threat ends in arrest

The messages also included a picture of Ms. Phelps with a firearm and a target. After sending the messages, Ms. Phelps tried to obtain a concealed-carry permit in the state of Florida.

In another message, Ms. Phelps claimed she accepted over $50,000 for a “hit” on Vice President Harris. Law enforcement was unable to determine whether the financial resources Ms. Phelps stated she had access to were credible.

Meanwhile, Ms. Phelps’ attorney, Scott Saul, tried to make light of the violence she promised, stating, Ms. Phelps “is adamant that she was just venting as she was going through a tumultuous time in her life and never had an intent to carry out her threats.”

Phelps faces six charges

However, when confronted by law enforcement, Ms. Phelps did not express remorse, and stated that if her plot had not been discovered, she was unsure what would have happened to Vice President Harris.

Faced with incriminating evidence, Ms. Phelps has pleaded guilty to her crimes. Her attorney Scott Saul continued, “it has been important for Ms. Phelps to demonstrate her acceptance of responsibility as she begins to atone for her aberrant actions.”

Moreover, he also added that she “plans on demonstrating significant mitigating circumstances” and hopes for an “equitable” sentence when she faces a judge.

In her indictment Ms. Phelps is charged with six crimes. She is expected to be sentenced later this year.