HBCU Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders becomes first collegiate ambassador for Beats by Dre

Shedeur Sanders has been making waves long before he took his first college snap as the quarterback of Jackson State. Being the son of Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, who is also widely considered one of the greatest NFL players and athletes of all time, had Shedeur in the limelight from an early age.

“He inspired me a lot, but growing up as his son is different,” Shedeur told PEOPLE about his father.

“Other people see my father as this great man. He plays sports, doing all this on and off the field. But you got to understand, I grew up with him 24/7 so I’m always around him. So I’m not really understanding the magnitude and the impact that he had on this world.”

Sanders paving his own legacy

With the new NCAA rules on NIL (Name, Image and Likeness), Shedeur is poised to continue the Sanders legacy by being the first collegiate athlete to be signed as an ambassador by Beats by Dre.

In a release, Beats by Dre noted that it planned to use Sanders’ endorsement to feature HBCU culture.

“I remember getting my first pair of Beats, so this feels full circle,” said Sanders in a statement.

“I’m excited to be part of a brand that inspires and represents the culture in a positive way; and that’s exactly what I want to do with my career. It’s an honor to be the first college athlete on their roster, and I couldn’t have imagined a better partnership.”

Beats by Dre ranks among the most visible endorsers in the sports realm. Other notable athletes to endorse Beats include NBA All-Star LeBron James, Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., tennis legend Serena Williams and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.