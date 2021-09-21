AUTHOR’S NOTE: For those who think my opinion piece is anti-American and unpatriotic, they can go to hell. My DNA reveals I am more American than 99.9% of the White people living in this country will ever be because they refuse to let their racism go. I am majority African, a fifth European, and a tenth Creek-Indigenous. If you think my title is exaggerated, you’re sadly mistaken. Every U.S. Border patrol officer is paid for by the taxes of the American people.

What happened at the U.S. Southern Border yesterday was not only a crime against Haitian immigrants, but a crime against Black people worldwide and a crime against humanity. And someone needs to be held accountable for this wickedness.

We witnessed on film White men on horseback charging at and whipping Black people like overseers who were on an 1800s Mississippi slave plantation in the 21st Century.

U.S. Border Patrol agents should be fired and charged

They used the tools that they use to control their horses on Black bodies as if these Black refugees were anything but human.

It was triggering. It was barbaric. It was inhumane. It was racist. It was evil. It was wrong.

Every U.S. Border Patrol agent who whipped or proceeded to whip a Black person should be fired immediately and charged with assault and battery. No investigation needs to be had because it can clearly be seen on video who these individual criminals are.

Treatments of Haitians reveals racism

We have to ask ourselves: When was the last time we saw non-Black immigrants physically abused by Border Patrol agents? I have personally never seen it on film, although I’m sure it has probably happened. But had they used the whip on Brown people, too?

We have seen Border Patrol agents round up Brown folks and herd them into cages. We have seen them physically rip children from their parents. But we have never seen them use the whip on Brown people, nor have we ever heard or read about them doing so. So why the harshness towards these immigrants of a different hue?

Trump was brave enough to say it while in office; that he desired immigrants from Scandinavia countries over those from Black and Brown nations. Perhaps that’s why some Black people preferred him over the closeted racist — even though Trump didn’t considered himself a racist. Some of these Black Republicans, although they will never tell a White person, preferred their racism upfront and direct opposed to indirectly. Nevertheless, the Biden Administration is seemingly sending these Black immigrants back to Haiti faster than he has sent Brown folks back to their home countries.

They are being shipped back to Haiti when many of them have been living in South and Central American countries for the past 5, 10 and in some cases 20 years.

There is a long history of Haitians being treated more harshly than Brown immigrants. While Brown folks are receiving court and hearing dates to seek asylum, Haitians are being swept up and deported back to the political unstable island nation without that equal treatment.

Do I think that President Biden is racist?

No! Do I think that President Biden is caving to the pressure of a polarized nation that continues to be soft on the White supremacy forces that have kept Black Americans and Black Haitians in adverse conditions from one generation to the next? Absolutely!

The midterms are coming, and Democrats need to hold the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate. And strategically speaking, showing even so much as an ounce of compassion to these desperately poor Black immigrants is the fastest way to losing both.

Black America knows the political chess games being played from one Administration to the next. We, also, know the arc of the moral universe is long as hell, but that it still bends toward justice. Nevertheless, we were reminded, yesterday, of how harsh America has been and continues to treat Black people.

Black people across the African Diaspora are triggered by treatment of Haitians

Many non-Black Americans will wonder: ‘Why are so many Black Americans upset at what happened on our southern border? They aren’t Haitian; they’re American.’

Here’s the answer to that question. Black Americans share a common bond with all Black people in the African diaspora that is composed of North and South America and the West Indies.

In fact, during the Trans-Atlantic slave trade, many of our families were split apart after spending a generation or two in the West Indies before coming to America.

How do I know this to be true? Not only is it recorded history, but also because I found my own West Indie blood relative through a DNA test that confirmed an oral tradition that had been passed down from one generation to the next in my family: That our people had passed through the French colony of Martinique before coming to French Louisiana in the early 1800s. There is also an oral tradition that one of early relatives came from Haiti, which was also colonized by the French, to French-speaking Louisiana. It makes since. It would be easier to communicate with a French speaking enslaved person in French-speaking Louisiana.

Pres. Biden owes Black people an apology

Furthermore, as a child, I had always wondered why my people looked similar to the Haitians. Perhaps many of us came from the same region in Africa before we were taken captive and sold as enslaved-people to the Europeans who were colonizing other people’s lands on the other side of the ocean.

Coincidentally, my Louisiana origins and the Haitians who were beaten and were treated less than human on the southern border are from French-speaking regions of the western world, and many of our DNA traces our ancestral lineages back to French-speaking colonized African nations.

So, yes! I was triggered — just like so many other Black Americans were.

I have been very supportive of this new Administration. Biden said the bucks stops with him. I, however, truly believe this anti-Black behavior that unfolded on the U.S. border warrants a sincere apology from the President of the United States to Black Americans and to the Haitian people.