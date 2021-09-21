Republicans held a rally to support insurrectionists. Almost no one came.

Republican organizers held a rally Saturday calling for the release of jailed insurrectionists who attacked the US Capitol in January. They had hoped to see Washington flooded with supporters at what they called the “Justice for J6” rally. Instead, all they got were a few hundred protestors with no fashion sense and some embarrassing headlines.

“The most anticipated visit by right-wing activists to the nation’s capital since a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 ended with a whimper Saturday, as demonstrators supporting the rioters found themselves far outnumbered by police, journalists and counter-protesters,” the Washington Post reported.

“The D.C. rally’s low turnout, combined with a robust news media presence, led to sometimes surreal scenes. Protesters were so scarce that reporters and television news crews began queuing up to obtain interviews,” the paper said.

Pictures of the low turnout at the rally for insurrectionists circulated widely on social media. Ana Navarro, a former Republican and political analyst, took to Twitter to declare “more people showed up to my last garage sale”

Organizers of failed rally demand justice for… domestic terrorists.

Organizers of the rally called on federal officials to immediately let the accused domestic terrorists have their day in court.

Some of the alleged insurrectionists have court dates set for next year and have failed to post bond. Legal experts note that it would be impossible to try many of these cases immediately given the amount of evidence prosecutors have to go through.

But legal reality means nothing to people like Mike Collins, a Republican candidate for Congress in Georgia who spoke at the rally.

“I demand that the federal government begin trying those accused – the J6 political prisoner being detained – immediately,” Collins told the paltry crowd gathered on Saturday.

Collins, who claims to support police, used his platform to defend white supremacists who violently attacked and killed police officers. In fact many Trump supporters, like Collins, blame police for the attack that day rather than the terrorists themselves.

Several officers have already filed lawsuits against Trump for his role in inciting the attack.

Trump and his supporters continue their lies about the attack.

According to CNBC, days before the failed “Justice for J6” rally, one-term President Trump expressed his support for those who attempted to carry out a coup at his behest. Trump claimed his treasonous supporters are being “persecuted”.

“People are so disgusted with the way people are being treated from the Jan. 6 situation,” Trump lamented in an interview with The Federalist. The disgraced former president went on to draw non-existent comparisons between insurrectionists and peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors.

“When you compare the treatment (between insurrectionists and BLM) it is so unjust, it is so unfair. It’s disgraceful.”

This, of course, coming from a man who gassed peaceful protestors for a photo op and told terrorists who intended to hang the Vice President: “I love you“.

Investigations into the attack on the US Capitol on January 6th are likely to continue for some time to come. Federal prosecutors are processing thousands of hours of video footage from the seige itself. Intelligence officials and DC area police remain on high alert as threats from white supremacist groups persist.