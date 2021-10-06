Kanye West launches “Donda Academy” HS basketball prep school with top-tier talent

Named after his chart-topping album “Donda”, Kanye West’s new high school prep school looks to take over the game.

Reportedly located in Simi Valley, California, the Donda Academy has already scored major talent in the likes of top-tier high school basketball players.

Jahki Howard, a five-star small forward in the 2024 recruiting class joined the prep school. He recently announced on Instagram his decision to move from Norcross High School in Georgia to Donda Academy.

Top-tier talent join Kanye West’s Donda Academy

“I want to THANK YOU NORCROSS and the whole BLUE DEVIL FAMILY STILL WILL BE MY FAMILY . #donda,” the star player wrote on Tuesday.

Moreover, five-star 2023 guard Robert Dillingham, five-star 2022 guard Zion Cruz, and four-star 2023 forward Jalen Hooks will join Howard at the new basketball prep school, according to USA Today High School Sports.

“It’s just one of those things you can’t pass up,” Jalen Hooks recently told the Indy Star. “It was more of a family decision, too. All of us just felt like it was a chance to reach my full potential and grow and get ready for the college level.”

Ultimately, Donda Academy’s mission is to “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving,” according to its website.

After releasing his 10th #1 album featuring hip hop artists across the spectrum with a spiritual theme, it appears Kanye West is looking to become iconic in the sports world as well.