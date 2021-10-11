GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Hospitalized Due To COVID19

Allen West, the GOP-hopeful in Texas’ gubernatorial race, has been hospitalized after contracting Covid19. By his own choice, the Tea Party supporting and Republican radical right winger was not vaccinated.

Both Mr. West and his wife contracted the virus which has killed over 700,000 Americans. Doctors were concerned about Mr. West’s low blood-oxygen content and pneumonia. Now, he is undergoing treatment in a hospital near Dallas.

Mr. West confirmed he and his wife contracted the virus at a fundraising event for his candidacy. Mr. West is challenging current Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who is running for his third term.

Opposition to Vaccination Mandates

Both Mr. Abbott and Mr. West are vehemently opposed to mask mandates as well as vaccine mandates. Although he has become ill, Mr. West has not changed his opinion about vaccinations. He’s reinforced his commitment to fight against legalized mandates.

“I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates,” wrote Mr. West on Twitter. He also thanked the hospital for making his breakfast.

Meanwhile, Mr. West does support a treatment option for Covid: Monoclonal antibodies. “Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy,” continued Mr. West on his social media.

Vaccination Fact Check

However, Mr. West failed to make the connection between the monoclonal antibody treatment and the pharmaceutical giants who produced it. The treatment is made by the same type of major medical companies that created the Covid19 vaccines.

Mr. West also took a moment from his hospital bed to seemingly attack refugees and immigrants, as well as Democrats. “Instead of jabbing Americans, and not illegal immigrants, with a dangerous shot which injects them with these spike proteins…guess what? I now have natural immunity and double the antibodies, and that’s science.”

COVID-19 spike proteins produced in the body by vaccination, however, are generally considered safe, whether the vaccine is a mRNA vaccine (ex. Moderna, Pfizer) or a viral vaccine (ex. AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson). As the immune system is trained to fight COVID-19, these spike proteins are crucial for protecting against this disease.

Of the Democrats, he wrote that his campaign will beat out “progressive socialist jackasses who must be saved from themselves.”

It’s unclear how long Mr. West will be hospitalized, but he’s suspended all in-person events until he’s better.