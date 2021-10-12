Politics

Report: 84% of Trump voters worry about discrimination against Whites

by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. Jacob Anthony Chansley, the Arizona man with the painted face and wearing a horned, fur hat, was taken into custody Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 and charged with counts that include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, file)
The vast majority of people who voted for Donald Trump believe in discrimination against White people — and are “strongly” or “somewhat” worried about it, according to a report from Project Home Fire and the Center for Politics Research.

The breakdown of the data polling over 2000 voters also included questions about persecution of Christians and sentiments directed toward immigrants.

The organization who provided polling data, Project Home Fire and the Center for Politics Research, noted that the initiative is “committed to identifying and addressing the social, political, and psychological divides between those who voted for Donald Trump and those who voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.”

Voters divided on who faces discrimination

And those divides couldn’t be more stark. People who voted for President Joe Biden were inspired by racial and social justice concerns, while those who supported twice-impeached former President Trump were motivated by concerns about being personally attacked by immigrants, according to the report.

The report continues to address discrimination and oppression: “On the one side, Joe Biden voters see systemic racism in America as a serious problem. Donald Trump voters are on the other side of Biden voters on each of these issues, and by large margins… they worry that discrimination against Whites will increase significantly in the next few years.”

Curiously, this phenomenon is not new. White people tend to see discrimination as a pie, and if there is less discrimination toward BIPOC folks (Black, Indigenous, people of Color), then there must be more discrimination toward White people, the thinking goes.

Meanwhile, the truth could not be farther from that explanation. Discrimination reflects a power imbalance, and with White folks the majority of all lawmakers, law-enforcers, and educators — not to mention CEOs and healthcare providers — people of Color face systemic racism, and constant microaggressions.

Thirty-nine percent of Biden voters did, however, “strongly” or “somewhat” agree that discrimination against White people is a concern. Additionally, over 90% agreed that  “system racism in America is a real and serious problem.”

Erika Stone is a graduate student in the Master of Social Work program at the University of Oklahoma, and a graduate assistant at Schusterman Library. A Chess Memorial Scholar, she has a B.A. in Psychology and Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. Erika studies policy, community organizing, and critical theories, and plans to apply for a Ph.D. in Organizational and Community Leadership. She is on the board of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, and is a contributor to the OU School of Social Work’s antiracism curriculum.

