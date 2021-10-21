Politics

Barbados elects Black woman as first president

by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

The first president of the new republic of Barbados is a leader in Black girl magic. Dame Sandra Mason, who will become the first Barbadian President, previously acted as its governor-general. 

The Caribbean island country has long been led by the British monarchy, who colonized the nation for King James 1 in 1625. Queen Elizabeth is the current head of state. 

However, the country’s current leadership recently voted to move from a parliamentary government to a republic, without a single nay vote. The move to a republic is effective as of November 30. 

A long journey toward independence

Barbados had previously been led by a woman, Mia Mottley, who was elected prime minister in 2018. Ms. Mottley has noted that the move from parliamentary government has caused her stress, joking that she “has more grey hair now.”

Meanwhile, other leaders have been quick to congratulate both Dame Mason and Ms. Mottley, with Jamaican member of parliament Lisa Hanna confirming that the two are “boldly leading from the front and taking a giant step for the world to see.”

Barbados leadership has long sought independence from Great Britain, with the government stating, “the time [had] come” for Barbados to “fully leave our colonial past behind.” A constitutional review of the country’s government recommended the change to a republic as early as 1998.

Meanwhile, Barbados is not the first Caribbean British colony to make the move to an independent republic. Guyana, Trinidad, Tobago, and Dominica all declared independence from British rule in the 1970s to form their own state governments. The island country’s population is 285,000 with an economy built upon exports and tourism. 

x

Erika Stone is a graduate student in the Master of Social Work program at the University of Oklahoma, and a graduate assistant at Schusterman Library. A Chess Memorial Scholar, she has a B.A. in Psychology and Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. Erika studies policy, community organizing, and critical theories, and plans to apply for a Ph.D. in Organizational and Community Leadership. She is on the board of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, and is a contributor to the OU School of Social Work’s antiracism curriculum.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

U.S. House votes to hold Trump ally Steve...

Trump to launch new social media website called...

Senate Democrats fail to advance voting rights bill,...

Oklahoma death row plaintiffs seek injunction to halt...

As clemency hearing for Julius Jones approaches, unelected...

Jealous of Colin Powell, Trump throws shade after...

ACLU leads lawsuit against Oklahoma’s ban on race,...

Police killed Princess Blanding’s brother. Now, she’s running...

U.S. officials seeking release of 17 American-based missionaries...

Colin Powell remembered as military leader who put...