Rep. Cori Bush: “Joe Manchin does not get to dictate the future of our country”

Joe Manchin successfully fought to cut trillions of dollars in support for families in the American Jobs Plan. After forcing his way to a political victory, however, the Senator now is refusing to publicly back the bill. Once news of Manchin’s backtracking spread on Capitol Hill, Representative Cori Bush had some choice words.

“Joe Manchin does not get to dictate the future of our country,” Bush said in a statement. “I do not trust his assessment of what our communities need the most.”

Bush blasted Manchin for his continued efforts to dismantle and stall a bill that would provide universal Pre-K for all 3 and 4 year olds. “I trust the parents in my district who can’t get to their shift without childcare,” Bush wrote.

The esteemed representative from St. Louis went on to address Manchin’s efforts to stymie opportunities to combat climate change and expand access to health care.

“I trust the scientists who have shown us what our future will look like if we fail to meaningfully address the climate crisis,” Bush wrote. “I trust the patients and doctors crying out for comprehensive health coverage for every person in America.”

West Virginians criticize Manchin for “hurting” the state

Senator Manchin represents one of the most economically disadvantaged states in the nation. Nearly all of the bill’s policies would help remedy this. But many feel Manchin seems more concerned with securing his political future than bettering the lives of his own constituents.

“I think the whole state is disappointed in Joe Manchin. Every Democrat I talk to is furious at Manchin, and I mean furious,” Shephardstown, West Virginia resident Stewart Acuff told Sierra Magazine. “There is simply no rational explanation for what he’s doing on the Build Back Better plan than lining his own pockets.”

Shane Assadzandi of Mongolia County, WV echoed these sentiments in an interview with NPR.

“At some point, we have to stand up and say enough is enough,” Assadzandi said. “This is not acceptable… you are hurting West Virginians by crippling this bill.”

Cori Bush holds nothing back in calling out her fellow Democrat for attempting to dismantle the bill

“Joe Manchin’s opposition to the Build Back Better Act is anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman and anti-immigrant,” Bush’s statement read. She went on to state that Manchin is actively blocking “transformational change” in communities of color.

Manchin claims his efforts to cut down the price tag is about being financially responsible.

But Bush isn’t buying it. She says the bill should address issues of inequity, but its current form fails to do that.

“[Communities of color] are overwhelmingly excluded from the bipartisan infrastructure bill,” she writes.

The infrastructure bill, like the American Jobs Plan, had more than a trillion in funding cut to receive approval from Manchin and Republicans.

“We cannot leave anyone behind,” Bush writes. “Senator Manchin must support the Build Back Better Act.