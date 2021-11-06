Politics

House passes historic $1 Trillion infrastructure bill

by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
infrastructure
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accompanied by House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., left and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer D-Md. speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, as the House is considering President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

The Biden administration’s Build Back Better is finally ready to start building. As Congressional Democrats worked late into the night to win over skeptics of the legislation, the 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed on Friday. 

Meanwhile, the final bill was one of few pieces of legislation that actually had the support of both parties in the Senate and House of Representatives. The vote on the bill was 228 to 206, with six Democrats voting against the measure, and 13 Republicans voting in favor of it.

The legislation passing is a huge win for the Biden administration, which had proposed massive infrastructure improvements since early in Biden’s candidacy. Now the President has delivered on one of his major promises to benefit the American people, and is set to sign the historic piece of legislation as soon as possible.

New investments likely after party approves bill

The current infrastructure bill will provide $550 billion in investment in roads, bridges, airports, railways, and ports. The legislation also earmarked money to improve broadband and update the existing electric grid and water systems. 

The bill initially caused a fracture within the Democratic Party, with progressives threatening not to support the bill if it did not include an economic package for social support. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was finally able to earn the support of both moderates and progressives in order to get enough votes to pass the legislation, with a promise to address such issues as immigration and environmental protections in the future.

President Biden was pleased with the results, stating “The American people have made clear one overwhelming thing, I think. They want us to deliver. Last night, we proved we can.”

See also
Texas school district to educators: teach "both sides" of Holocaust
x

Erika Stone is a graduate student in the Master of Social Work program at the University of Oklahoma, and a graduate assistant at Schusterman Library. A Chess Memorial Scholar, she has a B.A. in Psychology and Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. Erika studies policy, community organizing, and critical theories, and plans to apply for a Ph.D. in Organizational and Community Leadership. She is on the board of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, and is a contributor to the OU School of Social Work’s antiracism curriculum.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Senate Dems fail to advance John Lewis Voting...

Build back better for families: A conversation with...

Dems put paid leave back into Biden’s plan...

Republicans take Virginia Governor’s office and more in...

Rep. Cori Bush: “Joe Manchin does not get...

Alabama ethics court votes to remove judge after...

Mayoral hopeful Antonio Brown asks young voters to...

NAACP urges athletes to avoid Texas, citing racism

What Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema cost America

Chicago approves $500 monthly universal basic income for...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.