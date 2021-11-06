House passes historic $1 Trillion infrastructure bill

The Biden administration’s Build Back Better is finally ready to start building. As Congressional Democrats worked late into the night to win over skeptics of the legislation, the 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed on Friday.

Meanwhile, the final bill was one of few pieces of legislation that actually had the support of both parties in the Senate and House of Representatives. The vote on the bill was 228 to 206, with six Democrats voting against the measure, and 13 Republicans voting in favor of it.

The legislation passing is a huge win for the Biden administration, which had proposed massive infrastructure improvements since early in Biden’s candidacy. Now the President has delivered on one of his major promises to benefit the American people, and is set to sign the historic piece of legislation as soon as possible.

New investments likely after party approves bill

The current infrastructure bill will provide $550 billion in investment in roads, bridges, airports, railways, and ports. The legislation also earmarked money to improve broadband and update the existing electric grid and water systems.

The bill initially caused a fracture within the Democratic Party, with progressives threatening not to support the bill if it did not include an economic package for social support. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was finally able to earn the support of both moderates and progressives in order to get enough votes to pass the legislation, with a promise to address such issues as immigration and environmental protections in the future.

President Biden was pleased with the results, stating “The American people have made clear one overwhelming thing, I think. They want us to deliver. Last night, we proved we can.”