Rep Cori Bush calls out racism and violence in Congress: “These members fuel violence”

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) is sick and tired of the GOP’s pivot toward violence and white supremacy — and she’s making her position known publicly. The powerhouse freshman Congresswoman recently wrote about her experiences on Twitter, calling for the expulsion of her coworkers who target Congressional Democrats and put lives at risk.

Rep. Bush took particular issue with the three GOP members who have issued invitations to Kyle Rittenhouse for an internship, among other opportunities with Washington political elites. Rittenhouse was recently found not guilty in the murder of two men, while injuring another, during a peaceful protest following the police-sanctioned murder of an innocent Black man, Jacob Blake.

“Just being real: every day it feels more and more dangerous coming to work. Not only do these members fuel violence. Now they’re actively recruiting someone whose sole qualification is killing people standing up for Black lives and getting away with it,” Bush tweeted. “They must be expelled.”

Following Mr. Rittenhouse being found not guilty, three Congressional GOP members have made offers to the violent self-proclaimed vigilante, who swore he killed the peaceful protestors in self-defense, while using a gun purchased by a family member. Mr. Rittenhouse was 17 years old at the time, under the legal age in which a person can own and operate a firearm.

Representative Matt Gaetz, who is currently under investigation for human trafficking and sexual encounters with minors, along with Representatives Paul Gosar and Madison Cawthorn, have each extended an invitation to Mr. Rittenhouse, amidst support from some GOP members and other right-wing politicians.

Representative Gosar made headlines recently for a violent tweet in which he is depicted killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), while also targeting President Joe Biden. Rather than formally apologize, however, Representative Gosar doubled down, calling the tweet a joke and thanking those members of his publicity team who created the anime video.

Meanwhile, Representative Bush will not relent in the fight against violence and racism in Congress. Calling Representative Gosar a “white supremacist clown,” she was pleased by Congress’ decision to formally censure the politician for his role in promoting violence, and strip him of his committee positions.