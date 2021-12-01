Students walk out of NY prep school after racist comment from admin

Students at Iona Preparatory School in New Rochelle, New York walked out of class Tuesday afternoon in support of the Black student who transferred after receiving a racist remark from an administrator.

Tony Humphrey is a 16-year-old junior baseball star who has committed to play college ball at Boston College. Last week he sat with News12 and shared his story of an administrator from his school who made a racist remark towards him.

“He comes up to me and says, ‘I thought you were already fast as it is,’ And I said ‘Oh, I am decently fast,’ and he says ‘Oh, how did you get so fast? Running from the cops?’ It just came out like that,” Humphrey said.

Tony Humphreys, a 16 year old star athlete took his power back & transferred high schools after an assistant athletic director told him he became fast by "running from police." @IonaPrepSports @IonaPrep pic.twitter.com/dWqLWEQUJt — Christopher 🇺🇸 Proud Dem (@cwebbonline) November 25, 2021

Humphrey was running track to improve his speed during the baseball off-season. The administrator, assistant athletic director Bernard Mahoney, made the comment to Humphrey while on the track.

Humphrey decided to transfer to a public school closer to his family since he has already committed to playing baseball at the next level.

“I decided to leave, because of my current situation, as I’m already committed. I’m already going to college,” Humphrey said. “I don’t feel like I have to stay at a program where they’re going to look at me different, or feel uncomfortable at a place I have to go to Monday through Friday.”

During Tuesday morning’s mass at Iona Prep students were informed that the administrator who made the comment had resigned.

“One of the most important aspects of our school community — the acceptance and respect of every student — has been infringed upon,” school president Brother Thomas R. Leto said in Tuesday’s statement. “On behalf of the administration and staff, I am deeply sorry to this student and those most offended and negatively impacted.”

“We remain fully committed to being an open, welcoming, embracing and nurturing community, where every young man holds a special place in the brotherhood of Iona men,” Leto concluded.