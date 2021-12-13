Texas school district removes 400 books from shelves, citing student discomfort

A school district in San Antonio, Texas, is being targeted for its book choices. An investigation into one of the largest school districts in Texas has put over 400 titles in review.

The investigation is expected to expand to even more books in the coming weeks. Nearly all of the titles being addressed are related to race, sexuality, gender, identity, and religion.

Texas state Rep. Matt Krause, the chair of the Texas House’s General Investigating Committee, is leading the “inquiry” into the books. Representative Krause announced his intention to examine the books in October 2021.

Representative Krause’s logic for investigating the books?

He stated the reading material “might make students feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex or convey that a student, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”

The move comes as more and more states ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools.

What is Critical Race Theory?

Critical Race Theory addresses the United States’ history of white supremacy and systemic racism, through the experience of people from marginalized communities, those who are often left out of the mainstream historical narrative.

Meanwhile, CRT does not address individuals in the way that its opponents erroneously assume. According to Stephen Sawchuk of Education Week, “Critical race theory is an academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that race is a social construct and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.”

Texas recently banned school districts from teaching CRT. In June, Governor Greg Abbott signed the anti-CRT bill into law, which went into effect on September 1.

Authors Ta-Nehisi Coates and Margaret Atwood, among others, books are under investigation. The school district examines 400 books and is removing them from the school district’s shelves pending the results of the inquiry.