After graduation, Meg Thee Stallion plans to open an assisted living center and hire classmates to run it

Meg Thee Stallion made good on the goal she set to honor her late mother and grandmother. The rapper graduated from Texas Southern University, one of nine HBCUs in Texas, earning a bachelor of science degree in health administration.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” the artist, 26, told People last year. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”

Her mother, Holly Thomas, passed away in March of 2019 after a battle with brain cancer.

The three-time Grammy award winning rapper told Rolling Stone in an interview that she “feels good” after taking a full class load to finish her last semester.

“I definitely feel super relieved because I feel like I’ve been at school for so long. When I got famous, I had to start taking two classes at a time. This last semester I was like, okay, just give me a full class load because I want to be done. I want to be out of here. And now I’m like, yes, I did it. I can’t believe it. I’m really a college graduate, so I feel good.”

One of the things Meg plans to do with her degree is to open and operate an assisted-living facility.

“I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, ‘What can I do?'” she told People. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”

After losing her mother followed by her grandmother who was a teacher, the now HBCU-grad wanted to honor the women in her life by completing this goal.

“I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed,” says Meg. “My grandmother used to be a teacher, so she was on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”