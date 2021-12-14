Former NFL player who killed six had CTE, according to doctor

Former NFL player Phillip Adams had stage 2 Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) when he killed six people before taking his own life, according to a doctor who studied his brain. Dr. Ann McKee of Boston University examined Mr. Adams’ brain tissue, and noted Mr. Adams’ brain showed signs of severe CTE in both frontal lobes.

Such abnormalities could have contributed to his erratic behavior that led to the shooting deaths of six victims. CTE symptoms include major changes in cognitive processing, as well as mood instability.

What is CTE?

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, is a degenerative brain disorder, often discovered in athletes who have a history of brain injury or trauma. Brain cells inevitably die, with symptoms often not appearing until years after the initial brain trauma.

CTE has consistently been found in football players. The condition is usually discovered post-mortem. In an interview on Tuesday, Dr. McKee said, “Adams’ 20-year career in football put him at a high risk for CTE.”

In an interview with USA Today following the April tragedy, Mr. Adams’ sister, Lauren Adams, said, “His mental health degraded fast and terribly bad. There was unusual behavior. I’m not going to get into all that (symptoms). We definitely did notice signs of mental illness that was extremely concerning, that was not like we had ever seen. … He was struggling with his mental health.”

Mr. Adams’ father, Alonzo Adams, concurred, stating, “I think the football messed him up.” Mr. Adams played in the NFL for six seasons, during which time he suffered multiple injuries, including concussions.

Mr. Adams is one of many former NFL players who had CTE, several of whom died by suicide. Aaron Hernandez, who was charged with murder and later died by suicide while in prison, was just one player with CTE. Former San Diego Chargers player Junior Seau was another.

Toxicology reports following the shooting also found amphetamines in Mr. Adams’ blood, for which he had a prescription, as well as Kratom, which is an over-the-counter drug not FDA approved. Dr. McKee did not note what role the medications played in Mr. Adams’ behavior.

Family Statement

Mr. Adams’ family released a statement following the events of April 2021.