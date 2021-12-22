Arts and Culture

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin end marriage after nearly a decade

by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good, here at the Oscars in 2019, are divorcing.
Actor Meagan Good and her husband, DeVon Franklin, have decided to end their relationship. The two announced their intention to separate on social media on December 22. 

“After much prayer and consideration we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” they stated in a joint post. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

Ms. Good and Mr. Franklin are the authors of a book on relationships, called The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love. The book reflects their Christian faith as they met and became involved romantically, then married.

Fans shocked

Many of their social media followers were shocked by the split. Mr. Franklin only recently showered praise on his then-wife for her role in the Amazon series “Harlem.”

“I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood!,” he wrote on Instagram. “She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem.”

The two married in 2012, after meeting on the set of Jumping the Broom. While Ms. Good achieved success as an actor, Mr. Franklin is a pastor and often included Ms. Good in his sermons. 

The two did not announce any further information about their decision to split. 

Erika Stone is a graduate student in the Master of Social Work program at the University of Oklahoma, and a graduate assistant at Schusterman Library. A Chess Memorial Scholar, she has a B.A. in Psychology and Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. Erika studies policy, community organizing, and critical theories, and plans to apply for a Ph.D. in Organizational and Community Leadership. She is on the board of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, and is a contributor to the OU School of Social Work’s antiracism curriculum.

