Politics

Pentagon says Klan supporters can still serve in US military

by Nehemiah Frank, Founder & Editor-in-Chief
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby says American soldiers can still be members of white supremacy hate groups. 

“Membership alone is not prohibited, but any kind of active participation in a group is prohibited,” the US Pentagon Press Secretary says

Since 1969, the Department of Defense policy guidance lists specific violations for members of the armed forces. The department says it updates guidelines routinely.

This latest update comes months after the 2021 United States Capitol attack and includes new guidelines.

The first major guidance update occurred in 1986 after the White Patriot Party committed various hate crimes. The White Patriot Party was a political party that promotes racism, anti-Semitism, and homophobia. Associates align with Christian Identity and the Ku Klux Klan. The White Patriot Party declared war on the American government in 1987.

Moreover, the new update prohibits members of the armed forces from “advocating” and “actively participating” in white supremacy groups. It prohibits the posting, liking, sharing, re-tweeting, or otherwise distributing hate content.  Members of the armed forces who violate the policy are subject to military punishment.

Actress Halle Berry to serve as race captain for GirlTrek’s Black Family 5K 

The Pentagon, however, lists no repercussions for veterans who choose to use combat skills gained in support of hate groups after leaving the military. Therefore instead of banning participation in the KKK or other white supremacy groups, it only chooses to ban specific messages, advocacy and participation during service.  

According to an NPR report, nearly 20% of Jan. 6 insurrectionists charged “have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military”.

Nehemiah D. Frank is the founder & editor-in-chief of The Black Wall Street Times and is a descendant of the historic Greenwood Community, dubbed the Black Wall Street. Frank's work appears in TIME Magazine, Education Post and Tulsa People and various other publications. He attended Harold Washington College and Oklahoma State University, earning a degree in political science. Frank is a formal teacher and assistant principal and cares about equity and diversity in education. He gave a TED Talk about education in 2018. He is a founding delegate for the National Parents Union and serves on various boards, community and national projects.

