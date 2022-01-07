Health

White House preparing to start mailing rapid COVID tests to Americans this month

by Nate Morris
by Nate Morris
COVID tests
FILE - People line up and receive test kits to detect COVID-19 as they are distributed in New York on Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

As COVID-19 cases explode, the Biden Administration is preparing an initiative to mail rapid home tests across the country. According to a report from The Washington Post, White House officials hope to launch an online distribution operation this month.

The news comes roughly three weeks after President Joe Biden addressed the nation before the Christmas holiday. Biden, who has received criticism for his slow response to the Omicron variant, promised in his speech to ramp up testing efforts.

As cases were escalating, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reportedly played down the idea of mailing masks to every American. Shortly after, free tests became almost impossible to schedule. Americans who were lucky enough to find home tests in stores were paying $25 per kit.

Now, the administration seems ready to address issues of testing access and equity head on.

Male nurse vaccinating young African-American teen against COVID

US Government takes on massive logistical effort to slow the spread of the Omicron variant

While there has been no formal announcement, sources indicate that the US Government has signed at least one contract with at least one test manufacturer. In addition, the US Postal Service is reportedly in discussions to keep tens of thousands of seasoner workers on payroll.

See also
Opinion: Sidney Poitier wielded Black Power in his own way

This massive effort would allow Americans to request free, rapid, at-home tests through an online government portal. Those tests would then be processed and mailed out through the postal service.

The White House plans to begin shipping the COVID test kits by the middle of the month.

This welcome news comes as the US lists record cases of the virus. Health departments across the country have reported more than three million new cases of the virus just this week alone.

President Biden and health officials across the nation continue to urge all Americans to get their vaccinate and booster shot. The CDC recently updated guidance to allow all individuals ages 12 and up to receive their booster five months after full vaccination. That same guidance also allows children between the ages of 5-11 to receive their booster if they are at high risk for complications.

To find and make an appointment to receive your COVID-19 vaccine or booster, visit www.vaccines.gov/search.

x

Nate Morris moved to the Tulsa area in 2012 and has committed himself to helping build a more equitable and just future for everyone who calls the city home. As a teacher, advocate, community organizer and non-profit leader, Nate has a deep understanding of the Tulsa landscape. He has supported as a writer and editor with The Black Wall Street Times since 2017 and is honored to be part of a publication that’s changing the landscape of journalism in Tulsa and across the country.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Five Tulsa Public Schools go virtual due to...

Mental Health Column: The Impacts of Urban Terrorism

Governor Stitt loses federal appeal to block vaccine...

“Heart and Soul” Hospice focuses on caring for...

Oklahoma governor won’t get booster as state ranks...

New California law aims to eliminate food waste...

Trump pushes back against Candace Owens: “The vaccine...

White Coats and Gavels embodies the power Black...

Suicide phone hotline to receive $282 million to...

Oklahoma doctors issue public letter denouncing prosecutions involving...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.