Tulsa native Tyler Lockett honors Greenwood with cleats during NFL game

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Before Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, Tulsa native, Tyler Lockett, dedicated the game to Greenwood in a post on Instagram.

The Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver revealed a pair of custom cleats designed by Marcus Rivero, which honored the three remaining living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“Today I want to dedicate this game to Greenwood also known as Black Wall Street. In Tulsa, OK there was so many successful Black businesses and people. But in 1921 the Tulsa Race Massacre took place and changed everything. I got the chance to interview one of the survivors and if I can be honest this event shook me even more once my interview was done. To my city! I love y’all! And it’s time. IT’S TIME. I will be wearing these during the game!”

NFL player gives respect to Greenwood, Tulsa

On the custom cleats are the names of the three remaining survivors; Viola “Mother” Fletcher (107), Leslie Benningfield Randle (107), and “Uncle” Hughes Van Ellis (100).

The cleats also feature the Historic Vernon AME Church, the original church that was burned down in the massacre was reconstructed in 1928 and still stands to this day. It also features a copy of the Black Wall Street mural, which is painted on the side of the interstate that cuts through Greenwood. 

In the game, Lockett caught two touchdowns and led his team in a 38-30 win against the Cardinals. During the second quarter, Lockett caught his second touchdown of the half and in his celebration pointed down to his cleats honoring Greenwood after taking a bow.

 

Lockett has honored different areas from his hometown with his cleats all season. His custom cleats have honored: Carver Middle School, Waffle That!, Booker T. Washington High School, QuikTrip, North Mabee, The Gap Band, Gathering Place, Oklahoma Cancer Specialist and Research Institute, Fulton Street Books and Coffee, Leon’s BBQ, Transformation Church, Greenwood, and multiple friends who have inspired him. 

tyler lockett

FILE – Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett smiles after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Glendale, Ariz., in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. The Seattle Seahawks and veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett have agreed to a four-year contract extension that includes $37 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, on the condition of anonymity because the extension had not been announced by the team. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart, File)

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

