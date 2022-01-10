Tulsa native Tyler Lockett honors Greenwood with cleats during NFL game

Before Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, Tulsa native, Tyler Lockett, dedicated the game to Greenwood in a post on Instagram.

The Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver revealed a pair of custom cleats designed by Marcus Rivero, which honored the three remaining living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“Today I want to dedicate this game to Greenwood also known as Black Wall Street. In Tulsa, OK there was so many successful Black businesses and people. But in 1921 the Tulsa Race Massacre took place and changed everything. I got the chance to interview one of the survivors and if I can be honest this event shook me even more once my interview was done. To my city! I love y’all! And it’s time. IT’S TIME. I will be wearing these during the game!”

NFL player gives respect to Greenwood, Tulsa

On the custom cleats are the names of the three remaining survivors; Viola “Mother” Fletcher (107), Leslie Benningfield Randle (107), and “Uncle” Hughes Van Ellis (100).

The cleats also feature the Historic Vernon AME Church, the original church that was burned down in the massacre was reconstructed in 1928 and still stands to this day. It also features a copy of the Black Wall Street mural, which is painted on the side of the interstate that cuts through Greenwood.

In the game, Lockett caught two touchdowns and led his team in a 38-30 win against the Cardinals. During the second quarter, Lockett caught his second touchdown of the half and in his celebration pointed down to his cleats honoring Greenwood after taking a bow.

Lockett has honored different areas from his hometown with his cleats all season. His custom cleats have honored: Carver Middle School, Waffle That!, Booker T. Washington High School, QuikTrip, North Mabee, The Gap Band, Gathering Place, Oklahoma Cancer Specialist and Research Institute, Fulton Street Books and Coffee, Leon’s BBQ, Transformation Church, Greenwood, and multiple friends who have inspired him.