Politics

Universal health care takes first steps in California

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
https://theblackwallsttimes.com/2022/01/12/universal-health-care-takes-first-steps-in-california/
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

California Democrats took the first steps of reviving a long-stalled bill that would abolish the private health insurance market in the state and replace it with a government-run plan that they promised would never deny anyone the care they need.

The proposal cleared a legislative committee in the State Assembly Tuesday, but it still has a long way to go before becoming law. 

According to an analysis by the California Taxpayers Association, to pay for universal health care, Democrats have introduced a separate $163 billion per year bill that would raise taxes on businesses and individuals. 

Voters would have to approve the tax bill first, which could go up for a vote as early as 2024. 

The Universal health care bill passed Tuesday by a vote of 11-3. It would create the universal health care system and set its rules. Republican lawmakers opposed the bill. They argued it would cost too much and pay doctors and nurses too little, potentially worsening a shortage of medical workers.

“If government-run health care becomes law, millions of Californians will flee the state — either to avoid the $163 billion per year in new taxes or to escape the lengthy waits for care that will become the norm,” Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron said.

state of emergency pediatric bed

Nurse Nellie Smith held the hand of Kayden Tree, 8, before inserting a swab into his nose. It was for a COVID-19 test specimen at CareSTL Health in North St. Louis on Monday, May 11.

Bill would expand coverage to hundreds of thousands

For years, California has attempted and failed to replace private health insurance with a universal, state-funded program. Voters rejected it in 1994. Meanwhile, in 2017 state lawmakers failed to figure out how to fund a single-payer health care system.

See also
Mental health challenges for Black Americans rising amid COVID winter

“There are countless studies that tell us a single-payer healthcare system is the fiscally sound thing to do, the smarter healthcare policy to follow, and a moral imperative if we care about human life,” said California assemblyman Ash Kalra, who authored the proposal.

California Governor Gavin Newsom campaigned in 2018 with the promise of ushering in a single-payer health system.

“I think that the ideal system is a single-payer system. I’ve been consistent with that for well over a decade,” he said on Monday at a news conference. But he said he had not “had the opportunity to review” the plan being debated by the legislature.

If approved, the proposal would expand health coverage for about 700,000 additional people.

x

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

1 comment

Universal health care takes first steps in California – BlackNewsReel.com January 12, 2022 - 5:24 pm

[…] Source link […]

Reply

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Biden, Harris Bring Words and No Plan to...

Here’s when Harriet Tubman might appear on the...

Governor Stitt using anti-Native ‘stereotypes’ in fight against...

Michelle Obama vows to register more than one...

Bernie Sanders urges Democrats to focus on working...

4 acquitted in toppling of British slave trader...

Experts: American democracy is in decline

Most Americans believe another attack like January 6th...

One Year Later: a Black man’s perspective on...

Insurrection prompts year of change for US Capitol...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.