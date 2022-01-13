Social Justice

Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley receive Congressional Gold Medal

by Nehemiah Frank, Founder & Editor-in-Chief
by Nehemiah Frank, Founder & Editor-in-Chief
Emmett Till (left); Mamie Till-Mobley (Right)
Emmett Till (left); Mamie Till-Mobley (Right)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Listen to “Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley receive Congressional Gold Medal” here.

The United States Senate awarded Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley the Congressional Gold Medal this week, the U.S. Congress’s highest civilian honor. The honor comes nearly two years after Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Richard Burr (R-NC) introduced legislation in September 2020.

“His gruesome murder still serves as a solemn reminder of the terror and violence experienced by Black Americans throughout our nation’s history,” Sen. Cory Booker said. “More than six decades after his murder, I am proud to see the Senate pass long-overdue legislation that would award the Congressional Gold Medal to both Emmett and Mamie Till-Mobley in recognition of their profound contributions to our nation.”

Those who spoke in favor of the legislation described it as a long-overdue acknowledgment of what the Till family endured and what they strived to accomplish in fighting racial injustice.

Background

While visiting his uncle Moses Wright in Money, Mississippi, White men kidnapped, beat, and brutally murdered the 14-year old. Till’s alleged crime–whistling at a white woman, which was considered a violation of racist societal codes in the South at the time.

See also
Renowned Historian on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Eddie Faye Gates passes

Tills open casket, a request by his mother, fueled the civil rights movement. Jet Magazine’s published pictures of his brutalized body enraged righteous anger in Black Americans.

Mamie Till-Mobley’s Activism

In honor of her son, Till-Mobley continued working for justice, founding the Emmett Till Players. It organized a team of teenagers who traveled throughout the country presenting speeches by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

As she pressed for a re-inspection of Till’s murder in 2004, she started the Emmett Till Justice Campaign.

Moreover, to ensure the FBI and Justice Department investigate cold cases spanning the civil rights era, the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act of 2007 was passed by the campaign.

The story of Till-Mobley’s “Women of the Movement” is currently airing on ABC, which tells her story and her pursuit of justice for her son–Emmett.

Congressional House Sponsor

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL) is sponsoring the House version of the legislation. Rush is also proposing a commemorative postage stamp as a tribute to Mamie Till-Mobley.

x

Nehemiah D. Frank is the founder & editor-in-chief of The Black Wall Street Times and is a descendant of the historic Greenwood Community, dubbed the Black Wall Street. Frank's work appears in TIME Magazine, Education Post and Tulsa People and various other publications. He attended Harold Washington College and Oklahoma State University, earning a degree in political science. Frank is a formal teacher and assistant principal and cares about equity and diversity in education. He gave a TED Talk about education in 2018. He is a founding delegate for the National Parents Union and serves on various boards, community and national projects.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

101 years after Tulsa Race Massacre, lab tries...

The hardest truth about the murder of George...

Protest against death penalty planned for Martin Luther...

On his 101st birthday, survivor of Tulsa Race...

US Mint begins shipping quarters honoring Maya Angelou

Ex-police officer sentenced to 25 years for murdering...

BREAKING: Men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder sentenced

4 acquitted in toppling of British slave trader...

Report: Oklahoma is second-most active death penalty state

Virginia’s Attorney General sues town’s police force over...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.