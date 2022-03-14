Social Justice

Daunte Wright’s Black Power Memorial to remain as family demands

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Daunte Wright may have died alone, but his memory has brought communities together nationwide. Plans to take down his memorial at the suburban Minneapolis intersection where Wright was fatally shot by a police officer are now on hold after his family advocated for its stay.

Daunte Wright was killed on April 11 after Brooklyn Center officers pulled him over for having expired license tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror — violations that civil rights activists argue are used as a pretext to stop Black motorists.

Kim Potter, the White former cop who claimed to confuse her handgun for her taser before fatally shooting Wright, was handed a two-year sentence last month.

Ex-Officer Kim Potter used White tears to save herself

His parents, Katie and Aubrey Wright, along with the family’s attorney, Jeff Storms, will meet with Brooklyn Center city manager Reggie Edwards and the city attorney Troy Gilchrist on Tuesday after Edwards informed the family of plans to take down the memorial, according to the Star Tribune.

For the family of Daunte Wright, the wooden Black Power fist (which originally stood for months at George Floyd’s makeshift memorial) is more than just a symbol. It holds connective power.

“Leave the memorial because it’s honestly not hurting anybody but it will hurt a lot of people taking it down,” Katie Wright said in an interview Sunday.

Since 2020, statues have been destroyed and erected to reflect the society we can all learn from and participate in. Many symbols of hatred and oppression have been replaced with artful works of love as a mirror of our imperfect society.

Daunte Wright was only 20 years old. 

According to NBC News, the city is interested in partnering with the family and memorial volunteers for a celebration on the anniversary. Katie Wright added that Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott has been supportive and “leading with his heart and doing what is right.”

While nothing will bring the mind, body, and soul of Daunte Wright back to his family, his spirit will be kept alive in a very public way. With city support, the Wright family doesn’t have to mourn in private but can celebrate his life in full view. The venue of next month’s celebration is to be determined, but a candlelight vigil will be held on April 11 at the memorial.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Mississippi Gov. signs bill banning Critical Race Theory...

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail...

Colin Kaepernick is ‘still working’ while NFL teams...

“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler mistakenly handcuffed at...

Florida Karen throws dog from apartment window, kills...

Op-ed: An open letter to Ahmaud Arbery: “I...

Lynching to be classified as a hate crime...

Fleeing Haitians met with border resistance off Florida...

After reports of discrimination, Black people in Ukraine...

‘Not guilty’ verdict for officer connected to Breonna...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.