Monroe 8th graders practice college entrance exam in Historic Greenwood

While most eighth grade students were focusing on the start of Spring Break, students at Monroe Demonstration Academy set their sights on college.

Nearly 200 students gathered early last Thursday morning at Greenwood Cultural Center to complete their PSAT. The test, a preliminary version of the national college entrance exam, helps students begin planning for college early.

The test was made possible with sponsorship from the Ed Darby Foundation and support from 100 Black Men of Tulsa. The Greenwood Cultural Center allowed the school to use the space for free and Meals on Wheels sponsored lunch.

Rob Kaiser, Monroe’s principal, was excited to see community members come together to ensure students had this opportunity.

“We’re trying to create early access to these college entrance exams that some of our students don’t always get access to,” Kaiser said. He went on to express his gratitude to the many community members who volunteered their time to serve Monroe’s kids.

“This is going to great!” he exlaimed.

Hosting the event in Greenwood held deep historical significance. Greenwood is not only home to Black Wall Street, but also the original Dunbar school, later renamed after Booker T Washington school. It was the first school built for Black students in Tulsa, centered in a community richly passionate about education.

These young North Tulsa leaders laid the foundation for their future in the historic epicenter of Black knowledge, business and wealth.

Practice college entrance exams set students up for long-term success

Students will be able to use their scores from the exam to start planning out their college search process. After receiving their exam score, students can create a CollegeBoard account to find schools and career paths that interest them.

Even though Monroe’s eighth graders are four years away from finalizing their college applications, their planning is starting at the right time. According to the U.S. Department of Education, Monroe’s young scholars are right on track.

One of those eighth graders, Ja’kylen Jackson, said the day got him excited about college.

In an interview with The Black Wall Street Times, Jackson said he knew “getting to see what the test was like” was important.

“You can get ahead if you start planning now!” Jackson said.

Principal Kaiser also echoed Jackson’s enthusiasm around the event. “We’re letting our kids write their own narrative,” he told The Black Wall Street Times. “They are all college capable and college bound!”