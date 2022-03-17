Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Ukraine and U.S. for Russian invasion

Marjorie Taylor Greene is receiving fierce backlash for remarks blaming both the US and Ukraine for Russia’s unprovoked invasion, which has the potential to lead to a worldwide conflict. In prepared remarks, Greene says the invasion is the result of “peace agreements that have been routinely violated by both sides”.

Greene claimed the Zelensky government “only exists because the Obama state department helped to overthrow the previous regime”. She went on to promote baseless claims that Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Mitt Romney have financial interests in Ukraine.

These claims are not only demonstrably false, they are direct talking points from Russian propaganda pushed by Vladimir Putin.

Greene’s latest remarks show a pattern of being a Putin sympathizer

Greene’s remarks come amid a rash of other evidence indicating the conspiracy-theorist-turned-Congresswoman has become an apologist for the Russian leader.

After walking out on stage at a white supremacist rally where the crowd was chanting Putin’s name, Greene condemned the attack on Ukraine. Fast forward two weeks, and the Georgia representative was one of 69 House members to vote against sending Ukraine aid.

A few days later, Ukrainian President Zelensky gave an historic address before the US Congress. In a video of the event, as every member of Congress stands to their feet in stirring applause, Greene reluctantly rises to give a tepid clap.

And just today, Greene was one of only eight members of Congress to vote against severing normal trade ties with Russia.

The criticism of Greene’s most recent lies in her video blaming Ukraine and the US are swift and bi-partisan.

In a Tweet on Thursday morning, Republican Liz Cheney (R-WY) called Greene an “idiot”.

“Putin is targeting and slaughtering civilians in a brutal unprovoked war against Ukraine, a sovereign democratic nation,” Cheney tweeted. “Only the Kremlin and their useful idiots would call that “a conflict in which peace agreements have been violated by both sides.”

Republican leader won’t address the growing embrace of Putin by Greene, others

House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), has thus far refused to condemn Greene’s words or actions. The top Republican who would become speaker if Democrats lose the midterms, is facing criticism of his own.

McCarthy voted last week for the Ukraine aid package put forth by President Biden. Days later, he slammed Biden for not sending enough aid to Ukraine.

Then, in an interview on Fox News, McCarthy complained that the President “won’t stand up for Putin“.

At a bizarre press conference Thursday afternoon in support of domestic terrorists who attacked the US Capitol on January 6th, Greene left before she could take questions from the media.

The rapid turn of new Republican Party members from hawks to Russian sympathizers has left longtime GOP allies stunned. It remains unclear how American voters will react when midterm elections arrive in less than eight months.