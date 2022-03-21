Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing explained: What to expect

Ketanji Brown Jackson is about to make history as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, pending confirmation by the Senate. However, her historic road is likely to be paved in GOP smears and character assassination attempts.

Monday: The hearings began at 11 a.m. ET, with 10-minute opening statements from the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, followed by the ranking member, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley. The other 20 members of the committee will also provide statements for the record, and the day will conclude with Ketanji Brown Jackson delivering her own 10-minute opening statement.

The GOP will target Ketanji Brown Jackson, but how?

To her possible benefit, Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared in front of the same group of lawmakers just one year ago, when the committee reviewed her nomination for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Ultimately, the Senate confirmed Jackson, who also received yes votes from Republican Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Lindsey Graham. Of those three, only Graham holds a spot on the Judiciary Committee.