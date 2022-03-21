Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing explained: What to expect

Ketanji Brown Jackson is about to make history as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, pending confirmation by the Senate. However, her historic road is likely to be paved in GOP smears and character assassination attempts.
Monday: The hearings began at 11 a.m. ET, with 10-minute opening statements from the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, followed by the ranking member, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley. The other 20 members of the committee will also provide statements for the record, and the day will conclude with Ketanji Brown Jackson delivering her own 10-minute opening statement.
The GOP will target Ketanji Brown Jackson, but how?
To her possible benefit, Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared in front of the same group of lawmakers just one year ago, when the committee reviewed her nomination for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Ultimately, the Senate confirmed Jackson, who also received yes votes from Republican Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Lindsey Graham. Of those three, only Graham holds a spot on the Judiciary Committee.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Both days will begin at 9 a.m. EDT. Committee members will each get 30 minutes of questioning time on Tuesday and 20 minutes on Wednesday. Questioning of Jackson on Wednesday is expected to be shorter.
“The difference is, you have nine people who sit on the highest court in the land, who are there for life, and it requires a level of review and scrutiny that is in line with the position,” Murkowski said.
The Supreme Court Pick will likely have zero GOP support.
Thursday: Ketanji Brown Jackson won’t appear on the last day of the hearings. Beginning at 9 a.m. EDT, the committee will hear from outside witnesses and the American Bar Association. Importantly, Jackson was recently ruled unanimously well qualified by the ABA.
No Republican senator publicly supports Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s been meeting with Senate lawmakers over the past few weeks, a process customary with all Supreme Court nominees. While it is uncertain which attacks will be levied against Brown Jackson, she is undoubtedly on a historic path that will have ripple effects for generations to come.