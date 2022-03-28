White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre positive for Covid-19

A member of the White House administration who works closely with President Biden has tested positive for Covid-19. White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tested positive after joining the president on a trip to Poland.

“This afternoon, after returning from the President’s trip to Europe, I took a PCR test. That test came back positive,” Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden’s deputy press secretary, said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, Jean-Pierre said she saw the President during a socially distanced meeting on Saturday, but said Biden wasn’t considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance.

Biden was in Poland over the weekend meeting with allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), amid Russia’s continued war of aggression against Ukraine.

While in the country, which borders Ukraine, Russian rockets came within miles of the border. The attack took place on the same day Biden received international criticism for commenting against Putin, “For God’s sake. This man cannot remain in power.”

White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre tests positive

Meanwhile, the announcement of his spokesperson’s positive Covid test could raise concerns that Biden’s own health might be at risk. Jean-Pierre, however, took steps to address those concerns in her statement.

“Thanks to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I have only experienced mild symptoms,” Jean-Pierre said.

She plans to work from home, returning only after five days of isolation and a negative test.

Full statement from White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre: