Health

Gabrielle Reyes of One Great Vegan cooks 30 seconds of heaven on GMA

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
Gabrielle Reyes of One Great Vegan cooks 30 seconds of heaven on GMA
Gabrielle Reyes of One Great Vegan. (Onegreatvegan.com)
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Gabrielle Reyes a.k.a. One Great Vegan is an award-winning singer, actress, chef, author, and host of The Colorful Home Cooking Show. With an active TikTok following nearly toppling 200K followers, her skills have recently garnered attention not only on social media but for a worldwide television audience as well.

On Wednesday, March 30, Gabrielle quickly whipped up a vegan Caribbean crunch wrap on Good Morning America in 30 seconds that will leave you hungry and inspired to try the meal yourself.

Gabrielle Reyes’s vegan eats are amazing!

Over the last 10 years of being a tried and true vegan, Gabrielle Reyes has gathered the best tips and recipes to make the most out of what Mother Nature has and served bomb meals from her own kitchen to places once unimagined, like Access Hollywood with Mario Lopez.

For a sneak peek into a few of the dishes she’s cooked up, check out her dope blog’s Melodic Meals, which offers behind-the-scenes pictures, recipes, and useful tips into making a vegan meal from scratch.

According to her website, Reyes says since 2011 she’s fallen in love with “all things vegan, vegetarian, plant-based, gluten-free, and all-natural… Before I went vegan I was weighed down by pressure to count calories, restrict myself from food for multiple days, and constantly judge and belittle myself for not being as skinny or petite as my peers.”

Vegan food heals the body today for tomorrow.

For many years Black people have been disproportionately impacted by diabetes, heart congestion, and heart disease. Along with other factors including obesity, high stress, weight gain are not only the effects of a routinely poor diet.

A shift in how we eat, along with exercise, can also extend the number of years we’re allowed on earth.  Meals made by Gabrielle Reyes, a.k.a., One Great Vegan offer foodies and Vegan skeptics a chance to try something different and experience food possibilities beyond the predictable. Instead of googling “vegan food near me,” Reyes offers you the ability to whip up some vegan cooking on your own.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

1 comment

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Oklahoma ranks worst state for women in 2022:...

Malcolm X College offers new program to tackle...

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre positive for Covid-19

NYC announces citywide doula program to stem maternal...

Univ. of Michigan addresses sexual misconduct amid protests...

Kyrie Irving to make home debut as NYC...

Residents whose homes were built on landfill win...

Police brutality, climate crisis a double impact on...

Column: Imposter Syndrome doesn’t have to take over...

Bessie Blount invented vital device that fed amputee...