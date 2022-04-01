GSU Black Professor calls police on Black students for being tardy

“Stuff like this cannot keep happening to Black youth in America,” Blake said. “Stop weaponizing the police against Black people.”

When a Black Professor calls the police on Black students over tardiness, much like the Titanic’s iceberg, there is much more beneath the surface. Whether she’s in a sunken place or deathly serious about being on time, Professor Gray saw these two Black students as out-of-line, disrespectful, or combative and knew that bringing officers to the scene would immediately exacerbate the confrontation further.

While Georgia State University’s student code of conduct does have policies against classroom “disruptive behavior,” the school policy also states that an instructor may summon campus police to remove a student whose behavior “poses an immediate threat to the safety” of themself, the instructor, or other students. Arriving to class two minutes late doesn’t constitute such a threat.

Who knew Karens came in Black?

A Georgia State University representative said that policy refers to extreme behavior that may endanger others in the classroom. Calling the campus police over tardiness or other disrespectful behavior, the representative said, is not typical of university faculty.