Tulsa events bring awareness to Black Maternal Health Week

Black Maternal Health Week is recognized each year from April 11 – 17, in order to bring awareness and actionable steps to improve the health of Black mothers. In the U.S, the rate of preterm births are increasing with outstanding disparities between Black women and infants and their White peers.

Starting April 11, the Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative will be hosting events that focus on health outcomes of mothers and children, with an emphasis on community.

Guesst can look forward to professional mental health tips, movie screenings, and dance classes.

Move it Monday, Guthrie Green 6PM – 7PM

April 11, 2022

Bring your water and a sweat towel to Guthrie Green, as the community kicks off the week with a free one-hour Zumba session in the park in honor of Black Maternal Health Week.

Reel Talk Moving Screening Circle Cinema 5PM – 7PM RSVP Required

April 12, 2022

RSVP to watch a free movie screening at Circle Cinema, followed by a panel discussion in collaboration with Black Mamas Matter Alliance, which amplifies the voices of Black Mamas and centers the values and traditions of the reproductive and birth justice movements.

Maternal Mental Health Day 6PM-7PM

April 13, 2022

You don’t want to miss this event. Join Dr. Tenaye Hailu, Ph.D and a panel as they discuss openly mental health concerns, and offer ways to manage stress. This event will be held on zoom.

Creating an Inclusive Library 6PM – 7PM RSVP Required

April 14, 2022

This event will be held at Fulton Street Books & Coffee encouraging ways to diversify your children’s’ library.

Free Friday during Black Maternal Health Week 9AM

April 15, 2022

Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative will be holding a virtual giveaway through their social media accounts.

Black Maternal Health Resource Fair 10AM – 2PM

April 16, 2022

Stop by Lacy Park Community Center and learn more about community organizations and their resources to support mothers and their families.

About Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative

The Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative is an organization that focuses on evidence-based strategies that address the gaps in health and wellness of mothers and children. The goal is to ensure Black women and other women of color are treated with respect. To learn more about the organization and register for the events honoring Black Maternal Health Week, visit Tulsa Birth Equity.