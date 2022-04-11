GOP candidates tackle Hershel Walker and his empty podium at debate

“I’m also certain that every coach that he had in the past instructed him that you’ll not play in the game if you don’t show up for practice,” said Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, Walker’s best-known GOP rival. “But his coaches now have him locked in the basement of the locker room. I think it’s a shame.”

Black wants to let everyone know exactly who Hershel Walker is, saying, “Anyone who has put their hands on a woman, who has stalked, has threatened police with shootouts does not deserve to be in the U.S. Senate.”

“Mr. Walker not showing up and not making himself available to the people of Georgia is not serving the people of Georgia,” said Kelvin King, a contractor and military veteran. “This is an interview process and if you don’t show up for the interview process you don’t get the job.”

Hershel Walker accused of behaving Biden-esque.

Former Navy SEAL Latham Saddler also alleged Walker is mimicking the “Biden basement strategy” to do as little public exposure with maximum political benefit. Walker cited a scheduling conflict for his debate absence, though it was noted the event he referenced had already concluded well before debate time.