GOP candidates tackle Hershel Walker and his empty podium at debate

by Ezekiel J. Walker
GOP candidates tackle Hershel Walker and his empty podium at debate
Republican and former NFL player Herschel Walker, left, is seeking to unseat first-time Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock (D) (AP)
Former football icon Herschel Walker was a no-show at the first major Republican U.S. Senate debate in Gainesville, Georgia on Saturday, and his political rivals made sure to let everyone know it.

According to the AJC, “Several at the 9th District GOP debate compared Walker’s approach to President Joe Biden’s ‘basement strategy’ during the 2020 election campaign against Republican Donald Trump.”

The GOP takes the gloves off.

“I’m also certain that every coach that he had in the past instructed him that you’ll not play in the game if you don’t show up for practice,” said Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, Walker’s best-known GOP rival. “But his coaches now have him locked in the basement of the locker room. I think it’s a shame.”

Black wants to let everyone know exactly who Hershel Walker is, saying, “Anyone who has put their hands on a woman, who has stalked, has threatened police with shootouts does not deserve to be in the U.S. Senate.”

“Mr. Walker not showing up and not making himself available to the people of Georgia is not serving the people of Georgia,” said Kelvin King, a contractor and military veteran. “This is an interview process and if you don’t show up for the interview process you don’t get the job.”

Hershel Walker accused of behaving Biden-esque.

Former Navy SEAL Latham Saddler also alleged Walker is mimicking the “Biden basement strategy” to do as little public exposure with maximum political benefit. Walker cited a scheduling conflict for his debate absence, though it was noted the event he referenced had already concluded well before debate time.

Per AJC, “since entering the race last year with Trump’s support, Walker has ignored his rivals and bypassed many large GOP gatherings, even if it meant alienating key activists and officials. He’s also indicated he won’t participate in debates until the general election.”

Hershel Walker’s podium remained on stage while right-wing candidates discussed their greatest-hits talking points, including the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, 2020 election security, and the Jan. 6 riot.

Birds of a Kentucky Fried Chicken Feather…

Much like former Pres. Trump who boasts about his alleged high test scores that for some reason he desperately hides from public view, reports have recently surfaced debunking Walker’s claim of graduating at the top 1% in his class.

While the man potentially criminally liable for the Jan. 6 riot has long supported Walker, the GOP’s lesser-known Senatorial candidates will continue its all-out blitz of the former running back great.

Yet according to The Hill, the efforts of Walker’s in-party rivals have had futile results with voters as Walker remains the steady frontrunner. Add to that, an early poll conducted by The Hill/Emerson College has Walker leading against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

As right-wing politicians across the country execute the Trump playbook, Walker looks to run his way to victory without even showing up.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

