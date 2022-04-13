Politics

Mark Myles enters race for Oklahoma County District Attorney

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Former attorney, Mark Myles, announced he is entering the race for Oklahoma County District Attorney Tuesday.

Myles is the second Democrat to enter the race after Vicki Behenna announced her candidacy last month. Behenna is a former federal prosecutor who helped get the death penalty for Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

“I do not come from special interests, and I’m a trained economist who knows how business works and how government is supposed to work,” Myles, 65, said in his announcement.

The candidates are all running to fill the soon-to-be empty position after the current District Attorney, David Prater, retires in November.

Myles is not new to running for public office in Oklahoma. In 2018, he ran unsuccessfully for Attorney General and in 2010 for U.S. Senate.

Mark Myles wants to distribute justice as Oklahoma County District Attorney

In his announcement, Myles promised to be tough on crime while also helping eliminate Oklahoma’s massive incarceration rate.

“Evil, criminal people who hurt others should go to jail, but every dollar spent on housing too many nonviolent offenders with no criminal history — who pose no threat to public safety — is a dollar that could be spent to pay a teacher or provide updated textbooks for our children, our most precious resource,” Myles said.

On the Republican side of the race are: Kevin Calvey, an Oklahoma County commissioner; Gayland Gieger, an Oklahoma County assistant district attorney; Jacqui Ford, a defense attorney; and Robert W. Gray, a defense attorney.

“I look forward to collaborating with lawmakers to advocate for policy changes to achieve results that benefit us all,” said Myles.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Freedom Oklahoma condemns bill that forces schools to...

Okla. Governor Stitt signs anti-abortion bill, no exception...

GOP candidates tackle Hershel Walker and his empty...

Black political candidates in Iowa face tougher time...

Biden to welcome 100K Ukrainians as Black immigrants...

ACLU of Oklahoma files amicus brief against Oklahoma...

Oklahoma bans nearly all abortions in “unconstitutional” move

Cavalier Johnson just became the first Black mayor...

White House will extend pause on student loans...

“Bans off Oklahoma” rally scheduled for reproductive rights